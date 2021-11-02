CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk says Tesla has not signed deal with Hertz

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk says no contract has been signed with Hertz after the rental car company announced a deal that led to Tesla's market value surpassing $1 trillion. Last week, shares in Tesla jumped 12.6% after Hertz said it had ordered 100,000 vehicles by the end of 2022. However, Mr...

www.bbc.co.uk

BUSINESS
