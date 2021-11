One of the strong fronts of the Google Pixel 6 series is its cameras. With the improved 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 4x optical zoom lens (on the 6 Pro), Google has got one of the best cameras in an Android smartphone. Coupled with Google’s software optimization, and Tensor SoC, Pixel 6 is ahead in the camera department. Now with Tensor SoC, Google has added some of the features like Face Unblur and Magic Eraser that can do wonders. And now, you can try the Magic Eraser feature — the one that removes unwanted objects from a photo — on your Android phone.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO