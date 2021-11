Canadian DJ and producer OBLVYN explores elements of surrealism, lucid dreaming, and more on the stunning Dream Theory EP. OBLVYN might be one of the freshest faces in the scene, but she’s already begun to pack a punch with her releases. Earlier this year she found a home on Monstercat and delivered a flurry of singles including “Alive” and “Enter REM,” the latter of which doubled as the lead single for her debut EP. Now, after dropping the second single off the EP, “Planet Eternium,” this Edmonton-based artist has unveiled the Dream Theory EP for everyone to explore for themselves.

