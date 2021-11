Republicans were rejoicing after this week's elections around the country, most notably because of the party's victory in Virginia, where first-time candidate, the private equity investor Glenn Youngkin, became the first Republican to be elected governor there in more than a decade. But there were some notable developments for Black candidates that we want to talk about. In Virginia, Winsome Sears became the first woman and the first Black woman elected to the office of lieutenant governor in that state. And there were other victories for Black Republicans in Virginia, New York state and Kentucky.

