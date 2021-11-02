Nicky Romero renews origins with unexpected single, ‘Acid Is My DNA’

When William Black’s debut album Pages first hit airwaves in the summer of 2019, it felt like a massive coming out party for one of dance music’s newest names on the scene. Leading up to Pages release, Black had slowly begun making a name for himself with official remixes for artists like Steve Aoki and ARMNHMR to go with standout singles like “Daydreamer” with Dancing Astronaut Supernova Amidy and “Hallucinate” with Nevve. But his impressive debut album set the bar high, solidifying Black as not just an artist to watch, but rather an artist who had officially arrived.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO