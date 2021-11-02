Nicky Romero renews origins with unexpected single, ‘Acid Is My DNA’

With a recently restored events circuit now well intact, festivals are continuing to land on the calendar, with Austin’s Seismic Dance Event quickly approaching. Yotto, AC Slater, Bonobo, Luttrell, Nina Kraviz, Claptone, Black Coffee, Rinzen, and Mark Knight make up a handful of performers on this year’s talent-stacked lineup, with the aforementioned Toolroom Records head honcho proffering a brand new, exclusive hour-long mix ahead of the 2021 edition of the event. Taking to the decks for a near 70-minute session, Knight shares a loaded tracklist designed to prime listeners for what the veteran beatmaker has in store for Austin attendees later this month.
