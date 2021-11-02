CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Nicky Romero renews origins with unexpected single, ‘Acid Is My DNA’

By Farrell Sweeney
dancingastronaut.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicky Romero channels a new kind of energy with not so foreign origins in his latest release “Acid Is My DNA.” Departing from the progressive house sound that popularized him as a...

dancingastronaut.com

Comments / 0

Related
JamBase

Turkuaz Unveils ‘Shakin’ In My Sheets’ Single

Turkuaz returns with “Shakin In My Sheets,” a new single recorded in the studio. The group’s first new music of 2021 comes on the day Turkuaz begins a two-night “Halloween Festivity Nightmare” run at Webster Hall in their hometown of New York City. The eerie funk workout is part of...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

NGHTMRE, Zomboy collide on debut collaboration, ‘Shell Shock’ featuring Georgia Ku

NGHTMRE and Zomboy have come together for a single representing uniquely momentous career milestones for the respective artists. Delivering “Shell Shock” featuring Georgia Ku, the pair mark the 100th release on NGHTMRE and SLANDER‘s jointly owned, Gud Vibrations, inscribing the label’s sound and success with a fittingly heavy hitting and alluring collaboration.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Cristoph and Artche chisel ‘Illusions’ on Pryda Presents

Cristoph has delivered yet another captivating progressive single on Eric Prydz‘s Pryda Presents, “Illusions” with Artche. The two Newcastle producers convene for an eighth time (official releases and IDs included), with “Illusions” following their February collaboration with Franky Wah, “The World You See,” not to mention Cristoph’s October remix of Motorcycle’s trance classic, “As The Rush Comes.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicky Romero
dancingastronaut.com

Oliver Heldens takes to HI-LO moniker for entrancing new single, ‘Hypnos’

HI-LO, the darker trance-inspired side-project of Oliver Heldens, has returned for an entrancing new single, “Hypnos.” The track’s beat stays true to its name as HI-LO proffers a grooving soundtrack perfect for an all-night club romp, capable of keeping the floor atmosphere intact well into the the stumble home in the harsh morning light.
THEATER & DANCE
earmilk.com

Sticky Fingers share their serene new singles, “Save The Day,” and “My Rush”

Sticky Fingers, the Australian group best known for melding rock, reggae and psychedelia to create a distinct sound all their own, has just unveiled their latest A-side double-single, “Saves The Day,” and “My Rush.”. Choosing to get personal, the two releases focus on differing—yet equally freeing—aspects of introspection. “Saves The...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Good Morning Mix: Skrillex stakes his flag at Brooklyn’s Avant Gardner for his first solo show in New York since 2017

On October 27, Skrillex enthusiasts in the tri-state area had the unexpected opportunity to catch the dubstep driver on stage in New York for his first solo show in the city since 2017. Of note, it also doubled as one of Skrillex’s first shows after the COVID-19 pandemic, following his back-to-back-to-back with Four Tet and Jamie XX in London, and as to be expected, the event—which also featured Wax Motif and Noodz—swiftly sold out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dancingastronaut.com

What So Not and EVAN GIIA join on ‘Messin’ Me Up’

Returning to streaming platforms with an original track for the first time since April, What So Not is back for an all new collaborative effort, “Messin’ Me Up.” Written and produced alongside CHVRCHES‘ Martin Doherty and EVAN GIIA, the track was an outpouring of emotion from the trying slate of current events that has dominated the last two years, from the Australian bushfires to the pandemic. What So Not comments on the formulation of “Messin’ Me Up” stating,
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Acid House#Synth#Protocol Recordings
dancingastronaut.com

Exclusive: Mark Knight shares loaded hour-long mix ahead of Seismic Dance Event [Stream]

With a recently restored events circuit now well intact, festivals are continuing to land on the calendar, with Austin’s Seismic Dance Event quickly approaching. Yotto, AC Slater, Bonobo, Luttrell, Nina Kraviz, Claptone, Black Coffee, Rinzen, and Mark Knight make up a handful of performers on this year’s talent-stacked lineup, with the aforementioned Toolroom Records head honcho proffering a brand new, exclusive hour-long mix ahead of the 2021 edition of the event. Taking to the decks for a near 70-minute session, Knight shares a loaded tracklist designed to prime listeners for what the veteran beatmaker has in store for Austin attendees later this month.
THEATER & DANCE
dancingastronaut.com

Rossy shares new Deadbeats-championed single, ‘Octavia’

Rossy has made her way over to Deadbeats for a brand new single, “Octavia.” Capturing a vintage aura with a high-energy framework, the track serves as the producer’s debut on Zeds Dead‘s esteemed imprint. With electric energy and a gripping build up, the single transports listeners to a world of Rossy’s own making. Her faint vocals sit in the background of the track, floating through each whining tone.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

AmyElle transports listeners back four decades with new single, ‘Push It’

AmyElle is diving into old-school house with her new single, “Push It.” Aiming to bring a return to Chicago’s signature style of footworking dance music, the rising house producer hooks in with her infectious beats and transports listeners back to early-80s Chicago. “I always find myself endlessly searching for old...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
dancingastronaut.com

Yotto assists on Anden’s final album single, ‘Grouplove’

Hot off the heels of their debut LP’s titular offering, “Youth Is Wasted On The Young,” Anden are back to offer “Grouplove” ahead of the album’s full delivery. Co-produced by Yotto, the hypnotic dance single constitutes Anden’s last hoorah before the album’s widespread release on November 11. Tom and Pete...
THEATER & DANCE
dancingastronaut.com

William Black puts all the right ‘Pieces’ together on sophomore album

When William Black’s debut album Pages first hit airwaves in the summer of 2019, it felt like a massive coming out party for one of dance music’s newest names on the scene. Leading up to Pages release, Black had slowly begun making a name for himself with official remixes for artists like Steve Aoki and ARMNHMR to go with standout singles like “Daydreamer” with Dancing Astronaut Supernova Amidy and “Hallucinate” with Nevve. But his impressive debut album set the bar high, solidifying Black as not just an artist to watch, but rather an artist who had officially arrived.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Ryllz drops a pin ‘In This Galaxy’

Ryllz invites listeners to step “In This Galaxy” on a soaring Sovereign Records release that radiates main stage power. The single is the 17-year-old producer’s fifth of 2021 to date, most recently following mid-August’s “Vortex” and previously, “Inception,” “Warrior,” and “Occult.” The Netherlands-based talent taps into a vocal-centric structure on “In This Galaxy,” which extends the spirited future-bounce sound that Ryllz has spun across his past productions. Making a compelling case for Ryllz’s inclusion on year-end summaries of ascendant artists to watch in 2022, “In This Galaxy” can be streamed below.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Kage comes out swinging with Confession-co-signed ‘Oblivion’ EP

The name “Kage” commands a familiarity on Confession grounds. Though the tastemaker has touched down on Monstercat, Do Not Duplicate Recordings, Insomniac Records‘ IN / ROTATION, and Martin Garrix‘s STMPD RCRDS, he’s directed a steady stock of tracks to Tchami’s Confession in recent years. After staking his flag in Confession territory with a remix of the label head’s Suburban Plaza-aided “Toxic Love,” which landed on Year Zero (Remixes), Kage has come back to Confession, his Oblivion EP in tow.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

BAILO leads ‘Trapped Out II’ EP with ‘EAGLE VZN’

BAILO is training his “EAGLE VZN” on an earlier age of trap, its sound evocative in the lead single from his forthcoming Trapped Out II EP. The tack-on to Trapped, the first installment in the homage-paying series that landed in December of 2020 with features from MARTYR and LYNY, Trapped Out II is due November 12 via DJ Craze’s Slow Roast Records.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Lee Foss and Joshwa join in on massive collaborative effort for Black Eyed Peas’ ‘My Humps’ rework

Already garnering support from house music authorities across the globe, including FISHER, Solardo, Vintage Culture, and more, Lee Foss and Joshwa‘s “My Humps” remix has not skipped a beat while making its way through the festival circuit. With Joshwa’s catalogue of summer heaters such as “Party’s Jumpin‘” heavily aired out by one of Dancing Astronaut‘s Artists To Watch of 2021 John Summit earlier this year, the latest track calls forth a steady continuation of Joshwa’s climb to the next rung of house music’s echelon.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Alison Wonderland revives her Whyte Fang alias with new single, ‘TIDES’

After teasing for years that she would bring back her elusive Whyte Fang alias, Alison Wonderland has finally released the project’s first single in nearly a decade. Featuring glitchy tones that step outside of her typical Alison Wonderland signatures while still maintaining some of her sonic familiarity, “TIDES” packs a memorable punch in less than two minutes.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Catz ‘n Dogz stay club-minded on ‘Rendezvous / Nasty’

Polish production pair Catz ‘n Dogz say they worked on “Rendezvous” and “Nasty” “specifically [with] Club Sweat in mind.” Give their double A-side Rendezvous / Nasty a spin, and you’ll hear why. On two sweltering cuts aided by Raymoane and Kiddy Smile, respectively, Catz ‘n Dogz tap into tech-house fluency...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy