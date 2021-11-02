CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Carole Baskin sues Netflix for ‘Tiger King 2’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Robert Pandolfino
WGN News
WGN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v82UZ_0cjvDeQK00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Carole Baskin has slapped Netflix with a lawsuit, insisting footage of her and Big Cat Rescue be pulled from the upcoming Tiger King sequel.

Baskin, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, and her husband, Harold Baskin, filed a lawsuit against Royal Goode Productions and Netflix in the U.S. District Court in Tampa on Monday alleging breach of contract and demanding that an injunction be placed to stop the release of the series on Nov. 17 and to eliminate the trailer promoting it.

In the lawsuit, the Baskins claim that filmmakers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin originally approached them on July 18, 2014, to appear in a “feature documentary on the wildlife trade” and “repeatedly emphasized that the intended goal for the project was to create a single documentary feature film that would be an exposé of the big cat breeding and cub petting trade.”

The Baskins agreed to participate in filming in 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2019 with more than 50 hours of footage involving the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue.

The couple said they were then surprised that the filmmakers had changed the subject and thrust of the documentary film, which they believed was to feature Carole Baskin as a heroic animal advocate, to a series about Joe Exotic.

Exotic is currently serving 22 years in prison after being convicted of animal abuse and a murder-for-hire plot involving Baskin . The rivalry between Exotic and Baskin was the subject of “Tiger King.”

‘Tiger King 2’ confirmed, coming to Netflix this year

According to the lawsuit, Goode and Chaiklin contacted the Baskins asking to meet to “clear the air” and presumably seeking to secure their participation in the sequel. Baskin’s response was clear and unequivocal according to the document: “No. And lose my number.”

“While we cannot stop Netflix and Royal Goode Productions from producing low-brow, salacious and sensational programming, we do believe that we have the right to control footage filmed of us under false pretenses,” Harold Baskin said in a statement. “We like to believe that most Americans will agree that we should be entitled to protect our reputations in this manner and hold entertainment giants to their word.”

The Baskins are also asking for legal fees to be reimbursed.

Nexstar reached out to Netflix for comment but did not hear back before publishing time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Vigil held for 2-year-old girl shot to death in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill. — A vigil was held Friday evening for a 2-year-old girl who was shot to death in Harvey Thursday night, with details surrounding her death still mostly unknown. Gasping with grief, tears streamed down the face of Tara Abraham, the grandmother of 2-year-old Majestee Hale. “I was just playing with her last night. […]
HARVEY, IL
Collider

'True Story' Trailer: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Play Estranged Brothers in Netflix Drama Series

Netflix has released the official trailer for their upcoming limited series, True Story, which will star Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Wesley Snipes (Blade). True Story will be centered around a comedian named Kid (Hart) as he stops for performances in his hometown of Philadelphia and attempts to reconnect with his older brother, Carlton (Snipes). Upon his very first night back in town, things go awry for Kid and threaten to tear down the life that he has built as he is tested both morally and emotionally over the seven-episode series.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Never Have I Ever’ Stars Seeking Big Pay Raises for Season 3 (Exclusive)

The young stars of Netflix breakout comedy Never Have I Ever are seeking rich new deals for season three of the Netflix comedy from producers Universal Television. Stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi), Darren Barnet (Paxton), Jaren Lewison (Ben), Richa Moorjani (Kamala), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola) and Ramona Young (Eleanor) are among those seeking pay increases ahead of season three of the comedy inspired by the adolescent years of exec producer Mindy Kaling. The first table read of season three is scheduled for Monday afternoon. A source close to the production notes that many cast members are still expected to attend the virtual table read...
MOVIES
Variety

David E. Kelley Peacock Crime Drama ‘The Missing’ Casts ‘Unorthodox’ Star Jeff Wilbusch

The upcoming David E. Kelley crime drama “The Missing” at Peacock has cast Jeff Wilbusch in the lead role. The series, which Variety exclusively reported had been ordered at the streamer, is based on the Dror A. Mishani novel “The Missing File.” Wilbusch will play Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective with the 77th precinct, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. He is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down. “The Missing” is the latest American role for Wilbusch. The Israeli-German actor most recently starred in the HBO film...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Suitcase killer Heather Mack returns to Chicago with child who was born in prison as boyfriend hospitalised

An American woman convicted of killing her mother and stuffing her corpse in a suitcase at a Bali hotel has been deported from Indonesia back to the US. Heather Mack, who came to be known as the Suitcase Killer, left the country with her six-year-old daughter, Stella, who she gave birth to while incarcerated. The pair walked hand-in-hand through Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali as a sizable security detail escorted them to their departure gate. Mack, 26, and her ex-boyfriend Tommy Schaefer were convicted of killing Mack's wealthy socialite mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, and hiding her body in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Exotic
Person
Carole Baskin
Person
Carole King
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Tiger King#Wfla#Big Cat Rescue#Royal Goode Productions#The U S District Court
fame10.com

Report: GH Cast Members Set To Exit Soap Over New Health Mandate

Rumors are flying that General Hospital (GH) is poised to announce the departure of one or more key cast members. According to entertainment insiders who’ve fanned the flames of speculation online, actors Ingo Rademacher (who plays Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan) are preparing to exit the soap.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Netflix
Fox News

Friend of slain Chicago socialite fears Heather Mack's young daughter will be used as pawn for profit

A longtime friend of murdered Chicago socialite Sheila von Wiese-Mack is reacting after Bali "suitcase killer" Heather Mack pleaded not guilty to new federal charges Wednesday, as he describes the need to form a "Stella Protection Program" to shield Heather’s six-year-old Indonesian-prison-born daughter from being used as a pawn for profit upon her arrival to the United States.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser's Dad Was Also a Well-Known Star

Before he earned crowds of new fans with his role as Rip Wheeler on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, stardom was already prominent in Cole Hauser's family. The actor is the son of Gerald Dwight "Wings" Hauser, the beloved actor and director who earned a cult following for his roles in beloved action films like A Soldier's Story and Tough Guys Don't Dance, his supporting role in the latter film even earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. For Hauser, however, Wings was just "dad."
THEATER & DANCE
WGN News

WGN News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy