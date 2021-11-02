CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

‘Swagger’ shoots for the pressures of youth basketball in Apple TV+ series inspired by Kevin Durant

By KATE FELDMAN
CharlotteObserver.com
 6 days ago

Kevin Durant has back-to-back NBA championship rings and 11 all-star game appearances. Now, the Brooklyn Nets forward also has his name on an Apple TV+ series, “Swagger,” set in the world of youth basketball and inspired by his own experiences. Durant was involved “every step of the way,” said...

www.charlotteobserver.com

The Spun

NBA Announces Fine For Kevin Durant

Frustrations boiled over for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets during the Pacers game on Friday night. Late in the third quarter with the Nets leading 71-67, Durant led a fast break before he was fouled by Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. Durant almost immediately threw the ball into the stands out of frustration and was issued a technical foul, as a result.
NBA
basketballnews.com

Kevin Durant fined $15K for throwing ball into the stands

The NBA announced a $15K fine to Nets star Kevin Durant for throwing the ball into the stands during Brooklyn's Friday night win over the Indiana Pacers. "Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for forcefully throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Kevin Durant drops Torrey Craig with an ankle-breaker

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has embarrassed plenty of defenders over the years, and the Indiana Pacers’ Torrey Craig is the latest victim. Durant used a nasty behind-the-back dribble that caused Craig to fall down and slide several feet, and capped it off by nailing a three-pointer. The reactions from...
NBA
Baller Status

Kevin Durant Reaches 24,000 Career Points

With his 24,000th point, Kevin Durant is close to entering into an elite circle of the 25 top point scorers in NBA history. Currently sitting at #26 on the all-time leading scorer list, Durant isn’t far off from breaking into the top 25. Currently, the next person in his way is Allen ‘The Answer’ Iverson who scored a total of 24,368 points in his career. If KD can keep playing the way he is, he is on track to pass the next four leading scorers in front of him and which would see him knock Reggie Miller, one of the best three-point shooters of all time out of the 21st spot. This is a massive feat in itself but would see KD ready to work his way into the top 20 for the 22/23 season next year.
NBA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Shares Honest Admission On Missing Kyrie

After a preseason dominated by talk of Kyrie Irving‘s vaccination status, the Brooklyn Nets haven’t gotten off the start that many expected they would. Through five games, the Nets are 2-3 and appear to be lacking the firepower that they did last year. That’s because, quite literally, they are. Irving...
NBA
defpen

Review Roundup: Here’s What Everyone Is Saying About Kevin Durant’s New Series, Swagger

Where To Watch: Apple TV+ ($4.99 per month) Starring: O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Quvenzhané Wallis, Tristan Mack Wilds. Description: Jace Carson (Isaiah Hill) is the best player in the region. But to achieve his dream of going pro, he must battle opponents on and off the court with the help of his coach, Ike (O’Shea Jackson Jr.). Inspired by the experiences of Kevin Durant, Swagger is about what it takes to make it. Swagger explores the world of competitive youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America.
NBA
Washington Post

As Black athletes bring their stories to the screen, Kevin Durant delivers ‘Swagger’

Reggie Rock Bythewood was hesitant about taking the pitch meeting with Kevin Durant. “Superstar athlete,” Bythewood said this week. “I don’t know how that’s going to go.”. But famed filmmaker Brian Grazer convinced Bythewood to fly to Oakland to hear out Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman. Durant was...
NBA
Primetimer

Apple TV+'s Swagger is one of the rare TV shows that feels fully formed from the jump

"Though it’s set in a niche that’ll be foreign to most viewers — elite youth basketball in the Washington metropolitan area — creator Reggie Rock Bythewood constructs a world so richly realized that there’s no doubt in our minds it existed long before we were invited in, and will continue to exist long after we leave," says Angie Han. "Add vivid characters and sharp storytelling, and it takes only a few episodes for Swagger to establish itself as one of the best new series of the year." Han adds: "Swagger takes 'show, don’t tell' to heart in a way that too few other series do. Bythewood and his writers often pass over the obvious lines, trusting the actors to communicate through loaded gazes or pursed lips as well as their words. The show has style to spare, but its most striking flourishes exist not to show off for their own sake, or to fulfill some tired expectation of what 'prestige TV' is supposed to look like, but to serve the story at hand: The frame might zoom in to horror-movie proportions to convey a character’s fear, or the audio might become muffled as one player becomes laser-focused on another. And Swagger‘s enthusiasm for the sport comes through loud and clear in its game scenes. The camera weaves through intricate choreography of the players to let them show off their moves (and, to my admittedly basketball-illiterate eye, these young actors do look like they can move). It captures some of the pleasure of seeing bodies in motion that watching real sports provides, even as the scripts capture the heated drama and intense pressure that can also come with the game. The series is touted as being inspired by the adolescent experiences of executive producer (and NBA star) Kevin Durant, and while I can’t speak to its technical accuracy, there’s a worn-in quality to its ecosystem that suggests someone working on the show has thought through every inch of it. But Swagger is equally concerned with what happens off the court. The series does not shy away from harsher, darker realities of its characters’ lives. There are storylines about child abuse and sexual assault. Cyberbullying exists as a low but steady thrum on social media. The threat of the coronavirus (the series begins 'Before ABC: Ahmaud, Breonna, COVID') begins as background noise until suddenly it’s front-and-center. Likewise, an incident in the pilot — Jace is confronted by police simply for taking out the trash while looking like a tall Black man — suggests that police brutality casts a shadow over the kids’ lives. Later in the 10-episode season, this becomes a major focal point."
TV SHOWS

