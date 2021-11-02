CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Audiences gravitate to TV shows with more diverse writers and casts, report says

By Mia Estrada
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 6 days ago

A report on diversity in Hollywood finds that audiences are receptive to diversity. Put another way, it's a diverse country, and all kinds of people like to see people who reflect themselves. The UCLA report finds that TV streaming has made room for a much wider range of characters, but not...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Diversity study: TV looks more like US and viewers approve

Television fare that reflects the nation’s increasing racial and ethnic diversity is finding favor with industry gatekeepers and viewers, according to a study of the 2019-20 TV season released Tuesday. Despite the pandemic that stymied Hollywood production, there were varying measures of growth in the hiring of people of color...
TV SHOWS
AFP

Audiences grow for diverse TV but Latino, trans creators ignored: report

Audiences for more diverse television shows have grown during the pandemic, but Latino actors and writers remain underrepresented and transgender actors are "virtually absent," says a major new study released Tuesday. The annual Hollywood Diversity Report produced by the University of California, Los Angeles found a correlation last year between show ratings figures and the diversity of casts and writers' rooms, particularly in minority households. Broadcast ratings figures for white households were highest for shows with casts considered "relatively diverse" -- 31-40 percent minority -- while audiences in Black households peaked for series in which more than half the casts were from minorities. "The fact that shows with diverse writers' rooms did well last year also illustrates that audiences are looking for authentic portrayals," said Darnell Hunt, co-author and social science dean at UCLA.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
Primetimer

Latinx actors are severely underrepresented on TV, UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report finds

People who identify as Hispanic or Latinx make up 18.5% of the United States’ population. Yet according to the 2021 UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report, Latinx actors accounted for just 6.3% for broadcast, 5.7% for cable and 5.5% for digital roles in the 2019-2020 TV season. Latinx actors also accounted for 7.1% of all lead roles. The report analyzed 461 scripted shows across 50 television programming providers. The number of Latinx writers were also bleak, with just 4.8% in broadcast, 4.7% in cable and 4.3% in digital. ALSO: UCLA's report found that diverse casts resonated with pandemic viewers.
ENTERTAINMENT
Advanced Television

Study: TV diversity resonated with US pandemic audiences

The latest UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report reveals that US television viewers during the Covid-19 pandemic leaned into content that came out of diverse writers rooms and that featured diverse casts. “We have seen this appetite for diverse content repeated over the history of our analyses,” said Darnell Hunt, co-author of...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Streaming Tv#Npr#Mexican American#Latino
101.9 KING FM

‘National Treasure’ TV Show Casts Series Lead

The star of the new National Treasure series has been found. The show is based on the popular Nicolas Cage adventure movies, but doesn’t feature his character, Benjamin Gates, and will instead focus on a new character, a young DREAMer who “embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.”
TV SERIES
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Sci-fi show '4400' returns with diverse cast on CW

A new cast and a familiar premise mark a reboot of a mid-2000s cult hit in a sci-fi series upcoming on The CW. “4400,” a series that premieres today, follows 4400 overlooked, undervalued or marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last century and literally drop out of the sky one night in 2021 in Detroit, having not aged at all and with no memory of what happened.
TV SERIES
Collider

Netflix's 'Three-Body Problem' TV Show Announces Cast, Including Benedict Wong and Eiza González

The Three-Body Problem, a new sci-fi series adaptation coming to Netflix, has announced its first additions to the cast. The new cast members include: Jovan Adepo (Watchmen, When They See Us), John Bradley (Game of Thrones, Moonfall), Tsai Chin (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Liam Cunningham (The Last Voyage of the Demeter, Game of Thrones), Eiza González (Baby Driver, I Care A Lot), Jess Hong (Inked, The Brokenwood Mysteries), Marlo Kelly (Dare Me), Alex Sharp (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Sea Shimooka (Pink Skies Ahead, Arrow), Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani (The Mauritanian, Inventing Anna, Succession), and Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange, Raya and the Last Dragon).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Last of Us HBO TV Show Casts New Original Character

HBO's upcoming The Last of Us TV series has cast a new, original character. While details on this character are quite sparse at the moment, their appearance in the show continues to tell us that this TV adaptation of the popular 2013 game will expand on this iconic world in wholly new ways and will provide a deeper story than ever before in relation to the main protagonists Joel and Ellie.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Netflix
Connecticut Public

Netflix's 'The Harder They Fall' is a fictional tale about very real Black cowboys

This past week, "The Harder They Fall" began streaming on Netflix. It's a classic Western revenge story that features a star-studded all-Black cast and tells a fictional tale about some very real Black cowboys. The film is one of many recent pop culture references to highlight the forgotten stories of African American cowboys. From stars like Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion leaning into their Texan roots, to other movies, like "Concrete Cowboy," which tells the story of horseback riders in downtown Philadelphia. Zaron Burnett is a writer for MEL Magazine and host of the podcast "Black Cowboys," and he joins us now. Welcome to WEEKEND EDITION, Zaron.
TV SERIES
Variety

David E. Kelley Peacock Crime Drama ‘The Missing’ Casts ‘Unorthodox’ Star Jeff Wilbusch

The upcoming David E. Kelley crime drama “The Missing” at Peacock has cast Jeff Wilbusch in the lead role. The series, which Variety exclusively reported had been ordered at the streamer, is based on the Dror A. Mishani novel “The Missing File.” Wilbusch will play Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective with the 77th precinct, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. He is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down. “The Missing” is the latest American role for Wilbusch. The Israeli-German actor most recently starred in the HBO film...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Gentefied's Showrunners, Cast Talk Pop's Potential Deportation, Exploring Anti-Blackness in Season 2

Things are getting real for Gentefied’s American Dream-chasing cousins in Season 2. The Netflix comedy wrapped its first season with Pop being taken away by ICE, and it looks like his potential deportation will become a key part of the story when new episodes arrive this Wednesday. “He’s in limbo,” series co-creator and co-showrunner Marvin Lemus tells TVLine. “He has the court case, and he has a few months to start to fight and to push to be able to stay in the country, and in the first episode, we see him struggling with whether he even wants to go on this...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

79 Percent Say More On-Screen Diversity Is Needed in Film/TV, ViacomCBS Study Finds

Only half of people globally are satisfied with the level of representation they see in TV shows and movies, and 79 percent say more diversity is needed on screens, ViacomCBS, the entertainment giant behind streamer Paramount+, studio Paramount Pictures and such networks as CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central, found in a new study. The call for more diversity rises to more than 80 percent among people who consider themselves part of an under-represented group and nearly 90 percent among Black people, according to the company’s newest “Global Insights” study with the title “Reflecting Me: Global Representation On Screen.” Of those who...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

TV needs more optimistic superhero shows like Supergirl

"It’s hard to imagine the comic book television landscape without the brightness that Supergirl has come to represent—both literally and figuratively—especially because there are so few series that are capable of stepping into the particular void it will leave behind," says Lacy Baugher Milas. "Throughout its run, Supergirl has embraced the absolute best of what the superhero genre can be and do, offering the sort of bright, sunny tone and optimistic feel that too many series these days seem to view as twee or childish, as though it is the worldview of a brand of television whose moment has passed us by. Yes, Superman and Lois is out here doing its heartfelt best to tell the story of a good man rather than an all-powerful godlike being, and Legends of Tomorrow’s bonkers adventure plots explore complex emotional truths using everything from anthropomorphic children’s toys to James Taylor tracks. But many (possibly most?) superhero programs on-air today are uncomfortably bleak. Dark and gritty isn’t just a thing found in prestige cable dramas anymore. These shows usually feature broody, tortured heroes looking for revenge or some ancillary form of redemption, who exist on canvases that are often so poorly lit you have to start wondering if all the literal darkness is some kind of clunky metaphor for the state of their souls. Many of these new sorts of heroes openly resent that they have special abilities or a calling to help those in need, and the shows on which they star seek to subvert the traditional stories this genre was initially built to tell. Even a series like The Flash, ostensibly created by The CW as the light to Arrow’s darkness, has stumbled in recent years, losing much of the joy and fun that made its earliest seasons so special. Not Supergirl, though. Bright, sunny, and hopeful until the end, Supergirl is the sort of show that wears its heart—and frequently its politics—on its proverbial sleeve. Unafraid to tackle complex issues of prejudice, fear, and discrimination, the show succeeds by grounding its story in a core group of characters whose empathy, compassion, and forgiveness are as likely to save the day as Kara’s heat vision."
TV SERIES
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy