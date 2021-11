SPRINGFIELD — State legislators touring three gateway cities in the Pioneer Valley on Monday, said it was critical the region gets its full share of pandemic recovery funds. The state Legislature’s Gateway Cities Caucus was gathering information and feedback from local officials and organizations during stops in Springfield, Holyoke and Chicopee. It marked the fifth tour in the state by the caucus legislators to gain insight into the specific economic development needs of those cities.

