Q. I am going through a divorce and I’m afraid the mediator is railroading me. I am 54 and my parents are in their mid-80s. I would get an inheritance of about $2.5 million when they pass away. I know my ex-wife is not entitled to the equitable distribution of inheritance, but I was told that the “income” the inheritance spins off can be used in determining alimony at that time. The mediator says I have to ante up more money now to avoid that. I know I can place the assets in a trust when the time comes and have the trust pay the tax and avoid the income showing on my tax return if I had to, but I don’t want to plan anything that I don’t have to.

INCOME TAX ・ 6 DAYS AGO