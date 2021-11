Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrives for a second day of the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 22, 2021. Olivier Hoslet/ Pool via REUTERS

GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday Nordic and British pension funds would invest $130 billion by 2030 to fight climate change.

Denmark said $75 billion of the funds were new commitments.

