CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Past International Climate Talks Have Proved Ineffective. Why?

By Name
undark.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been more than 30 years since the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change first warned the world that greenhouse gases were dangerously warming the global climate. Decades of United Nations climate negotiations followed, culminating in the 2015 Paris agreement. Yet, in that time, humans have pumped more carbon dioxide into the...

undark.org

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
The Atlantic

We’re Heading Straight for a Demi-Armageddon

The COP26 international climate-change negotiations have just begun in Glasgow, Scotland, and the vibes are … ambivalent. The leaders of Russia and China haven’t bothered to attend, but did promise to help end deforestation by 2030—though many observers are skeptical that they will keep their word. In the United States, President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan lost a powerful provision that would have helped convert the nation’s electricity grid to renewable energy, but still includes an unprecedented $555 billion to combat climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Science#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Climate System#Paris Climate Agreement#United Nations#Ipcc#Uppsala University
The Independent

Climate march keeps up pressure on leaders at U.N. summit

The public pressure that helped spur more world action on global warming is due to be on full display outside the U.N. climate summit Saturday, when thousands of demonstrators are expected to march through the rainy grey streets of Glasgow to demand leaders move faster to cut fossil fuels that are wrecking the climate.Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists. Scots are accustomed to inclement weather, and turnout for the march was expected to be strong despite stiff gusts and a drizzle that turned to cold rain.Inside...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
France
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Germany
WDBO

Why some experts say corporate 'net-zero' emissions pledges could have net-zero impact on climate crisis

NEW YORK — Dubbed a "code red for humanity" by the head of the United Nations, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said in its most-recent report that the impacts of human-induced climate change are already being seen in "every region across the globe" and urgent action must be taken immediately, not decades into the future, to mitigate the devastation.
ENVIRONMENT
WSB Radio

The Latest: U.S. climate envoy Kerry lauds Biden project

GENEVA — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry says a new project trumpeted by U.S. President Joe Biden, in which companies underpin development of low-carbon technologies through their buying power, amounts to a “big transformation.”. The “First Movers Coalition,” spearheaded by the U.S. government and the World Economic Forum, aims to...
U.S. POLITICS
pelicanpostonline.com

JBE to attend International Climate Change Summit in Scotland

On the heels of joining the international Race to Zero campaign and after announcing that the largest permanent carbon sequestration project in the world will begin construction in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to Scotland this week for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties to make the case that while Louisiana is suffering severe consequences related to the world’s changing climate, no state is better positioned to be a leader in the changing energy landscape.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

War metaphors have not proved very effective in COVID communication in Italy

At the peak of the pandemic, Italians got used to watching the press conferences of Giuseppe Conte, who was in his second term as Italian prime minster (from 5/9/2019 to 13/2/2021), to keep people posted on the evolution of the health crisis. But how effective were the live TV and social media interventions of the former prime minister in reassuring the population?
PUBLIC HEALTH
euromonitor.com

Climate Change: Why Now?

31 October is the start of COP26, which many consider the most important climate conference since 2015. Once again, the world’s leaders will have the opportunity to discuss how to address the looming climate crisis. Action cannot be delayed, as stated by the “climate emergency” declaration made by the United...
ENVIRONMENT
Beatrice Daily Sun

'Everything is at stake' in climate talks

More than one world leader says humanity's future, even survival, hangs in the balance when international officials meet in Scotland to try to accelerate efforts to curb climate change. Temperatures, tempers and hyperbole have all ratcheted up ahead of the United Nations summit. And the risk of failure looms large...
ENVIRONMENT
Derrick

US: Progress, if not breakthroughs, at climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden swings the focus of his battle for fast, concerted action against global warming from the U.S. Congress to the world on Monday, appealing to global leaders at a U.N. summit to commit to the kind of big climate measures that Biden is still working to nail down at home.
U.S. POLITICS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Rhetoric takes over climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland – World leaders turned up the heat and resorted to end-of-the-world rhetoric Monday in an attempt to bring new urgency to sputtering international climate negotiations. The metaphors were dramatic and mixed at the start of the talks, known as COP26. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described global warming...
ENVIRONMENT
104.1 WIKY

‘We have to make a choice’ – what they’re saying at U.N. climate talks

GLASGOW (Reuters) – COP 26, a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, kicked off on Monday, its task made even more daunting by the failure of major industrial nations to agree ambitious new commitments. Here are some quotes from participants:. FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy