China was the first race to fall foul of the coronavirus pandemic back in 2020, and it failed to make it back on to either last year's or this year’s schedule. With international travel restrictions still quite tight as the country bids to keep control on the impact of COVID-19, F1 has decided to again steer clear for 2022 to avoid any risk of a late disruption.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO