CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

NJ motorcyclist killed in crash with deer on Teaneck highway: officials

By Mark Sundstrom
PIX11
PIX11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q0P13_0cjv9DbW00

TEANECK, N.J. — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a deer early Monday morning and being thrown from his motorcycle on a New Jersey highway, officials said.

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office said the deadly crash happened just before 5:45 a.m. as the motorcyclist, 58, was riding eastbound on Route 4, near Teaneck Road.

The River Vale man struck the deer on the highway, sending him flying off the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

The investigation was ongoing, as of Monday night, according to officials.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

NJ detective shot; suspect barricades self in Long Branch home: authorities

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — A New Jersey detective was shot by a suspect who barricaded themselves in a Long Branch home Friday evening, authorities said. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the suspect shot the detective during an encounter with authorities along Chelsea Avenue in Long Branch, which led to the standoff. The detective was […]
LONG BRANCH, NJ
PIX11

NYPD cruiser flips over in Queens; 4 officers injured: police

HOWARD BEACH, Queens — Four NYPD officers were hospitalized Saturday after the police cruiser they were traveling in struck a median and flipped over in Queens, authorities said. Police said it happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Cross Bay Boulevard and 157th Avenue, in the Howard Beach neighborhood. The officers were driving back […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Bergen County, NJ
Accidents
City
River Vale, NJ
City
Teaneck, NJ
PIX11

15-year-old member of NYPD Explorers program missing in Queens

ST. ALBANS, Queens — A 15-year-old girl went missing in Queens, police said Sunday Jaeleen Easington was last seen at her Farmers Boulevard home near 119th Drive on Wednesday night, officials said. Family told PIX11 News Easington is in the NYPD Explorers program. Her mom has cancer and is devastated by the teen’s disappearance. Easington […]
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Accident#Nj
PIX11

17-year-old shot outside Bronx school

BELMONT, the Bronx — A 17-year-old boy was shot outside a Bronx school on Monday afternoon, officials said. The teen was shot near Fordham Road and Bathgate Avenue around 2:30 p.m., an NYPD detective said. The shooter may have fled the scene in an SUV. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment. “The […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

17-year-old Bronx boy missing since Halloween: NYPD

UNIONPORT, the Bronx — Authorities have been searching for Bronx teen who has been missing since Halloween, according to the NYPD. Police identified the missing teen as 17-year-old Ian Wells of the Unionport section of the Bronx. Wells was last seen at his Story Avenue home on the afternoon of Oct. 31, according to authorities. […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man shoved off Tribeca subway platform in unprovoked attack: NYPD

TRIBECA, Manhattan — Police launched an investigation Monday morning after a man was pushed off a Manhattan subway platform and onto the tracks, according to the NYPD. Authorities said it happened around 5:20 a.m. at the Chambers Street station, along the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lines, in the Tribeca neighborhood. The 45-year-old man was […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD officer opens fire during fight in Queens: sources

FLUSHING, Queens — An off-duty member of the NYPD opened fire during a fight in Queens early on Monday, police sources said. The off-duty officer was inside a building on Prince Street, identified by the New York Post and New York Daily News as a karaoke bar, when a group of men assaulted him. They […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

3 hurt after fire breaks out at Rikers Island infirmary

EAST ELMHURST, Queens — An inmate and two firefighters suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out at the Rikers Island infirmary Friday night, authorities said. Authorities were called to the Rikers Correctional Facility Infirmary around 8:15 p.m. in the East Elmhurst neighborhood, FDNY officials said. The blaze occurred on the second floor of the […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy