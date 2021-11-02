NJ motorcyclist killed in crash with deer on Teaneck highway: officials

TEANECK, N.J. — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a deer early Monday morning and being thrown from his motorcycle on a New Jersey highway, officials said.

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office said the deadly crash happened just before 5:45 a.m. as the motorcyclist, 58, was riding eastbound on Route 4, near Teaneck Road.

The River Vale man struck the deer on the highway, sending him flying off the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

The investigation was ongoing, as of Monday night, according to officials.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.