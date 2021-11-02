CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Letter: Eagerly anticipating more from NSV columnist

By Letters to the Editor
Chico Enterprise-Record
 6 days ago

Very entertaining article by Amber Woodward Gravitt in last Thursday’s paper...

www.chicoer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Parents held children born while they were stuck abroad. Long-separated couples kissed, and grandparents embraced grandchildren who had doubled in age. The U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers Monday, allowing families and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus emerged and offering a boost to the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. The restrictions closed the U.S. to millions of people for 20 months.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CNN

Ted Cruz has found the real vaccine enemy: Big Bird

(CNN) — It's hard to imagine how we all missed it. After all, an 8-foot, 2-inch yellow bird is sort of hard to miss. But, lucky for all of us, Ted Cruz is on the case!. See, after Big Bird, beloved face of "Sesame Street," tweeted -- ahem -- that he had received the Covid-19 vaccine ("My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," wrote Mr. Bird), the Texas Republican senator lept into action.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Chico, CA
Entertainment
City
Chico, CA
The Associated Press

Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships

BEIJING (AP) — Satellite images show China has built mock-ups of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and destroyer in its northwestern desert, possibly for practice for a future naval clash as tensions rise between the nations. China has massively upgraded its military in recent years, and its capability and intentions...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsv

Comments / 0

Community Policy