“Yellowstone” begins its fourth season on Paramount on Sunday, Nov. 7. at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can also stream it on Philo, which offers a free trial and FuboTV. The series centers on the Dutton family, namely the patriarch of the family, John Dutton. The family owns the largest contiguous ranch in the United States and throughout the show the family contends with constant attacks by land developers. The family and its ranch clash with an Indian reservation and America’s first national park, too.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO