Arthur Eugene “Gene” Ellis passed away on Jan. 7, 2021. He led a wild and colorful life as a combat photographer, TV cameraman, artist, bus driver and coffee drinker. He resided the last several years in Battle Ground and was a staple at Old Town Battle Grounds/Hidden River Roasters where he could be found most days surrounded by his curmudgeon buddies, solving the problems of the world. With no family in the immediate area, Gene was cared for by half of Battle Ground. He loved to barter for favors by offering his watercolor and oil paintings. Full of stories and bits of wisdom, if you knew Gene, you were truly blessed.

BATTLE GROUND, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO