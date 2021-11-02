CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

CAC 40 Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 6 days ago

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Tuesday after a survey showed that supply chain issues hit the country's manufacturing sector in October. Data compiler IHS Markit...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Asian markets lower after Wall St record, China trade growth

Asian stock markets were mostly lower Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China reported a double-digit rise in exports.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined while Shanghai advanced.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Friday to a record for a seventh day after U.S. employers hired more people in October than expected.China's October exports rose 27.1% over a year earlier, though that eased off the previous month's 28.1% growth, customs data showed Sunday.Despite that gain, Chinese anti-virus controls might dampen factory and consumer activity, “still bringing about an uncertain recovery picture,” Yeap Jun Rong...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cac 40#U S Federal Reserve#French#Ihs Markit#The U S Federal Reserve#The Bank Of England
stockxpo.com

Dow futures are little changed after a record close on Friday

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 25, 2021 in New York City. Stock futures idled in overnight trading after the major U.S. market indexes reached record highs on Friday following a better-than-expected October jobs report. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures up a third straight session, at highest finish since early September

Gold futures tallied a third-straight session gain on Monday, marking another settlement at the highest price since early September. Gold prices have climbed to a two-month high "as the aftershocks of last week's unexpectedly dovish tilt from central banks has continued to push prices higher," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. The next key resistance for prices is the mid-summer high of $1,835, which has been a solid barrier since mid-July, he said. "It would probably take a further sharp fall in bond yields, and significant further U.S. dollar weakness for a move higher to play out [in gold], neither of which looks very likely at this moment in time." December gold rose $11.20, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,828 an ounce, the highest most-active contract finish since Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Business Insider

Thai Stock Market Tipped To Bounce Higher Again On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after snapping the four-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,610-point plateau although it's likely to rebound again on Thursday.
STOCKS
DailyFx

DAX & CAC Technical Outlook at Record High Levels

The DAX continues to trend into record territory. The outlook remains bullish within the confines of an upward channel as long as price stays above the lower parallel. There is a top-side trend-line running over from the spring that could have an impact on making further progress. The line doesn’t arrive until around 16400. The CAC is finally trading above the all-time high notched in 2000. Staying the course with a bullish outlook. It may not be a prudent idea though to chase, and instead wait for a small correction before joining the trend higher.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Thursday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 back above the 7,400 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders reacted positively to the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. However,...
RETAIL
Business Insider

Higher Open Tipped For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 100 points or 1.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,550-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Thursday's trade. The global forecast for the Asian...
STOCKS
WSB Radio

Stocks little changed amid Fed's plans to ease bond buying

Stocks remained near all-time highs on Wall Street Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced plans to begin reducing the extraordinary aid for the economy it has been providing since the early days of the pandemic. In a statement released at 2 p.m. Eastern, following a two-day meeting of the central...
STOCKS
Business Insider

CAC 40 Rallies As Investors Await Fed Meeting

(RTTNews) - French stocks rallied on Monday, with earnings optimism, the ruling party's solid victory in Japan's parliamentary election, easing travel curbs in Australia and Thailand, and stabilizing coal prices in China boosting sentiment. The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 67 points, or 1 percent, to 6,897 as bond markets held...
STOCKS
Business Insider

U.S. Stocks Finish Lackluster Session Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Monday but managed to end the session modestly higher. With the uptick on the day, the major averages all reached new record closing highs. The major averages all finished the day in positive territory. The Dow rose 94.28...
STOCKS
Business Insider

CAC 40 Slides On Inflation Worries

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Friday as persistent worries about inflation offset encouraging GDP data for the third quarter. French gross domestic product grew 3 percent sequentially in the third quarter on robust household spending and exports, the first estimate from the statistical office Insee showed. That...
STOCKS
DailyFx

DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: Wobbly but Not Bearish

DAX isn’t particularly strong, but still heading in ‘right’ direction. CAC is grinding higher, but wouldn’t take much to set it back. DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: Wobbly but Not Bearish. The DAX has been heading higher in a grinding fashion lately, with a little bit of a set-back today....
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy