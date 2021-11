Shannon Martin believes every kid goes through a phase where they want to be a firefighter. For him and his son, that dream stuck. “It was not orchestrated or anything, believe it or not,” said Martin, a 53-year-old Victoria native who next year will mark 35 years of service with the Victoria Fire Department. His son, Weston Martin, has been with the department for seven years. “I think we both just felt ‘it’ — that want to serve the people around us. That’s my theory, at least.”

VICTORIA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO