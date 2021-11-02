CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: NZD/JPY

By Pip Diddy
babypips.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis pair was in a triangle chart pattern and recently busted through its resistance and now seems to be making a retest. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Asia-London session watchlist looked at AUD/JPY’s uptrend ahead of the RBA decision. Be sure to check out if it’s still a valid...

www.babypips.com

Comments / 0

Related
babypips.com

Chart Art: Uptrend Setups on EUR/JPY and NZD/CHF

We’re taking a closer look at currency crosses today because both EUR/JPY and NZD/CHF are hanging out near potential support zones. Think we’ll see bounces from these pairs? Check out their charts!. EUR/JPY: 4-hour. Is EUR/JPY ready for a new trend?. EUR/JPY is finding support at the 131.00 psychological level...
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Weekly Technical Outlook: Sentiment Changes for PayPal, VeChain, and GBP/USD?

Who’s ready for another week of trading chart setups?. I hope you are because PayPal and GBP/USD are hitting support levels while VeChain looks set for a breakout. PayPal is about to hit the $220 mark after breaking (and retesting) a trend line support on the daily. With Stochastic reaching...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Oil futures post back-to-back session gains

Oil futures climbed Monday for a second straight session, with prices settling at their highest level in almost a week. Prices got a boost on the back of the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending packet and Saudi Arabia's move to lift prices for crude exports, analysts said. Meanwhile, a survey from S&P Global Platts revealed that OPEC+ -- the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- has struggled to raise production to meet its current output quotas. OPEC+ output rose by 480,000 barrels per day in October, but only half of the group’s members lifted output last month, the survey said. December WTI oil rose 66 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $81.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 2, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY bulls step in at daily support, sights on monthly resistance

USD/JPY is under pressure as the high yielding currencies slump. Central bank rhetoric is less hawkish, giving rise to strength in the yen. The yen has benefitted from an unwind of the higher-yielding currencies following the central bank meetings from last week with all three, the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, emphasising the transitory nature of inflation. Consequently, the US dollar fell and the yen gained over 5% on the final two days of trade last week.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpy#Nzd#Watchlist#Icymi#Rba#Asian#Swiss#Y Y#Spanish#Pmi#Rbnz
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.42; (P) 113.85; (R1) 114.19;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral and consolidation from 114.69 could continue. On the upside, firm break of 114.69 will resume the larger up trend to 100% projection of 102.58 to 111.65 from 109.11 at 118.18 next. Break of 113.24 will bring deeper pull back, but downside should be contained above 112.07 resistance turned support to bring rebound.
MARKETS
babypips.com

Weekly Forex Market Recap: Nov. 1 – 5

It was another week of mixed priced action between the different asset classes as traders awaited top tier economic data and various central bank events. Currencies were giving risk aversion vibes all week as safe havens outperformed the comdolls, possibly on signs that high inflation and supply chain issues may continue to limit global growth.
MARKETS
babypips.com

Chart Art: Trend and Range Trades on EUR/USD and GBP/JPY

End the week on a strong note by taking advantage of EUR/USD’s range support and GBP/JPY’s trend pullback!. I know that we speculated on more losses for the euro earlier this week but it looks like the common currency had found support from the 1.1530 zone. EUR/USD is now a...
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Chart Art: Trend Continuation Plays on GBP/AUD and NZD/JPY

I hope you are because GBP/AUD and NZD/JPY are chillin’ near attractive trend-catching prices!. NZD/JPY saw a sharp upswing in the first half of October but it looks like the bulls have taken a chill pill since then. As you can see, the Kiwi is now trading inside a channel...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
investing.com

NZD/JPY Channel Continuation

EUR/USD Breaks Below Bottom Of Month-Long Trading Range By Al Brooks - Nov 05, 2021. – Yesterday was a big bear day, and it traded below the Oct. 29 sell climax low. It, therefore, met the minimum expectation of the bears who were looking for a second leg down. –...
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Crypto Watchlist: Stellar Lumens (XLM) & Fantom (FTM)

Despite no major catalysts released yet today crypto assets have had a relatively volatile session, creating potential short-term technical opportunities for traders to watch out for. Today we’ll check out Stellar Lumens (XLM) and Fantom (FTM), both of which seem to be presenting setups for both short-term bulls and bears.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
FXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: AUD/USD, NZD/USD

In the H4 chart, after breaking 7/8, AUDUSD is trading below it. In this case, the price is expected to correct downwards and the support at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 7/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at 8/8.
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

GBP/JPY – Time for a correction?

The pound has made some incredible moves against the yen in recent weeks, following the breakout from long term consolidation through the top of the descending triangle , after which it surged to more than five-year highs. The rally in the pound has been driven by rapidly shifting interest rate...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY refreshes daily lows below 113.55 ahead of UK/Japan data

USD/JPY consolidates below 113.55 in the initial Asian session. The US dollar trades at four-week lows despite higher US T-bonds yields. BOJ interest rate decision and forecast, and mixed economic data supported the yen. On the other hand, the Japanese yen gained some traction after the Bank of Japan (BoJ)...
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

NZD edges higher, business confidence next

The New Zealand dollar is in positive territory in the Tuesday session. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7186, up 0.32%. The kiwi has surged 4.17% in October as the US dollar has been struggling. NZ Business Confidence looms. New Zealand has experienced relatively few Covid cases, but this has come...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Is the JPY overbought?

I wrote a couple of months back that when the analyst start to talk of 5 to 10% “stock market corrections by year-end” its time to buy. See article from Sep 14th Markets can remain irrational, longer than you can remain solvent. And so it has happened! We had our...
MARKETS
Kokomo Perspective

3 Popular Penny Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist

Are These Popular Penny Stocks to Watch on Your List?. Finding popular penny stocks can be a great way to create a watchlist. However, beyond being popular, investors need to utilize other aspects to ensure that a penny stock is worth buying. The best way to understand if you can make money with penny stocks is to do all the research you can. This means looking at balance sheets, press releases, and any news relating specifically to the company or the industry it works in.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Daily technical setup turns in favor of the bulls

GBP/JPY’s rebound to find more legs above this key hurdle. The cross spots a bull flag on the daily chart amid bullish RSI. Bullish crossover to play out ahead of the Fed and BOE verdicts. GBP/JPY is snapping its three-day bearish streak, rebounding firmly above 156.00 ahead of the critical...
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Chart Art: Key Resistance Levels for USD/CHF and EUR/AUD

USD/CHF is still trading a downtrend while EUR/AUD is knocking on a key resistance level. If you’ve been tuning in to USD/CHF’s short-term downtrend as I am, then you’ll be happy to note that the pair is back at the descending channel resistance. If the pullback to the channel ceiling...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy