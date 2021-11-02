Chatham Discusses Mask Mandates As Holidays Approach

The Pittsfield Board of Health (BOH) has issued a mask directive for the City of Pittsfield. The directive requires masks or face coverings to worn indoors in public spaces, unless sitting at a table to eat or drink.
An all-Island board of health meeting was held on Friday to decide on whether to lift the COVID-19 indoor mask mandates on Martha’s Vineyard. In a unanimous decision, the boards approved keeping the mask mandates in place until January and reassessing at that time. Gerald Green, an Aquinnah board of...
WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Board of Health rescinded the town’s mask mandate during an emergency meeting Friday. The rescinded order has been replaced with a mask advisory, based on the recent decline in COVID case numbers and percent positivity in the town. “The numbers from last Wednesday showed our percent… .
NORWALK — The city lifted its indoor mask mandate, effective immediately Thursday afternoon, according to a statement from officials. The mandate was implemented for all residents and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, on Aug. 13 to help curb the spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant. “Now, with...
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – The Guilford County mask mandate could be a thing of the past in less than two weeks. At a Tuesday night meeting, commissioners acting at the health board voted unanimously to meet on Nov. 15 to “to consider amending or rescinding” the mandate 10 days before Thanksgiving. Triad health leaders point to […]
Students in Massachusetts should expect to wear masks in school for a few more months, after the state’s education commissioner, Jeffrey C. Riley, extended the mask mandate into 2022. Staff and students will now be asked to wear face coverings in most schools through January 15. The extension was announced...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While the vaccination rate continues to go up and active COVID-19 cases in our area are dropping, officials are deciding whether or not to keep a face mask mandate. The Fayetteville Board of Health met on Wednesday, Oct. 27, to discuss when it would be the right...
My family and I are new to Upper Township in Cape May County. Our family has recently purchased a home in the area and are unable to utilize the school system due to the mask mandates and our unwillingness to abide by them. I believe this to be an absolute...
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia officials say coronavirus vaccines have been temporarily stopped at the Mercer County Health Department due to quality assurance issues. State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday that the Mercer County Health Department was giving full doses of Moderna boosters rather than the recommended half doses, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.
CHICAGO (CBS) — This weekend was the first for COVID-19 vaccine events for children, and on Sunday, hundreds of children as young as 5 years old got their Pfizer shots in Little Village.
As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported, some parents even joined their children and got booster shots at the same time at the St. Anthony Hospital Community Clinic at 3059 W. 26th St.
This came just days after the final approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for children ages 5 to 11. Small clinics began during the week, and major pharmacies and vaccination events – such...
Kindly tune in to the Board of Health Meetings and School Committee meetings that occur, sometimes weekly, in both towns. Check the town calendar and attend as many meetings as you can. As seen on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts website, https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting you will realize that Sherborn had a 14-day daily...
Santa Barbara County Public Health has extended its indoor mask mandate, which requires everyone to wear face coverings indoors in public settings regardless of vaccination status. The order is in effect until at least 5 p.m. on December 4, or until it is extended, modified or cancelled. According to public...
HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has outlined how the recently-approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5 to 11 will be distributed across the state. Over 500 locations will be providing access to the Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in the Commonwealth, including retail pharmacies, primary care practices,... .
FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Chamber of Commerce recently announced that the 2021 Annual Veterans Day Tribute Breakfast scheduled for Thursday, November 11 2021 at the Flying Bridge Restaurant has been cancelled due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Created in 2013, the yearly event provides a complimentary… .
Gainesville, Fla — In a vote of 3-2, the Alachua County School Board voted to extend their mask mandate until December. The current mask mandate for Alachua County students Kindergarten through 8th grade, will be in effect until December 6th. Starting December 7th, parents can opt-out and the Board agreed masks can be optional when students return from Holiday Break in January.
Fairfield Parks and Rec is recognizing Epilepsy Awareness Month by lighting a tree meant to represent hope. The tree will be located at Sherman Town Green for the rest of November. Officials say about 36,000 people in the state have active epilepsy, which means their symptoms can't be controlled with...
The Montague Selectboard (3-0), with an affirming recommendation of the Board of Health (2-1), voted to rescind the mandate for wearing of masks in Town buildings and other indoor spaces that are open to the general public, effective immediately. Specifically, the Selectboard now recommends that individuals who are not fully vaccinated wear masks when entering any public indoor location, including town buildings.
The Vicksburg-Warren School District will keep the mandatory mask mandate in place and bring up the discussion again in November. The Vicksburg-Warren School District held on board meeting on Thursday where the topic of ending the mandatory mask mandate on Jan. 4, 2022 came up and ended without a second vote.
