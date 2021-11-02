Barnstable County Outlines New COVID Testing Dates, Sites

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a three-day total of 11,589 new coronavirus cases and 60 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,597,065 cases and 31,915 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,245 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 573 in ICUs. The state says 14,228,609 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,496,173 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 72.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO