CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Barnstable County Outlines New COVID Testing Dates, Sites

capecoddaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – New dates and locations for coronavirus testing have been announced by...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 1,244 New Cases Over 72 Hours

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,244 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 72 hours. Of the new cases, 987 are confirmed cases and 257 are probable. There have been 8,987 total hospitalizations and 135,939 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,362. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3-Day Total Of 11,589 New Cases, 60 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a three-day total of 11,589 new coronavirus cases and 60 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,597,065 cases and 31,915 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,245 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 573 in ICUs. The state says 14,228,609 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,496,173 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 72.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
capecoddaily.com

Baker Outlines Access to Pediatric COVID Vaccine

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has outlined how the recently-approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5 to 11 will be distributed across the state. Over 500 locations will be providing access to the Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in the Commonwealth, including retail pharmacies, primary care practices,... .
RETAIL
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 11/04/2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 4 or get tested for the virus weekly. The new government rules were issued Thursday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says companies…. Full...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cape Cod#Falmouth#Hyannis
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 10,245 additional cases so far this week as Health Department clears ‘technical issues’

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that unspecified “technical issues” prevented it from releasing coronavirus reports from the weekend until Wednesday afternoon. A Health Department representative explained that an error occurred during data extraction. Bureau of Epidemiology and technical teams resolved the issue, but the report takes several hours to run each day, so publication ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable County Names New Human Services Deputy Director

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Department of Human Services has found its next Deputy Director in Mandi Speakman. Speakman has 18 years of experience in the human services sector, and has spent the last nine years as the town of Chatham’s Council on Aging Director. “We’re pleased to welcome Mandi to the… .
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WJAC TV

DOH: Temporary COVID testing site available in Somerset Co. this week

Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — A temporary COVID-19 testing site will be set up in Somerset County this week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Testing will be available at the Friedens Lutheran Church, located at 131 South Main St., in Friedens, from Wednesday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 6, and again on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 8 and 9.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Dept. of Health extends free COVID-19 testing site in Warren

WARREN – On Thursday, the Department of Health announced they are extending the free outdoor drive-up COVID-19 testing site in Warren. The site in Centre County will also be extended, while new sites in Bradford, Fayette, Susquehanna and Somerset Counties will open next month. “The fight against COVID-19 is not over as highly contagious variants […]
WARREN, PA
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable County Working on Post-Storm Clean-Up

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County officials report that power restoration is on-track with the latest estimates from Eversource for the Cape Cod and Islands region. The energy company said it expects to have power restored for most of the community by Saturday night at 6 pm. As clean-up efforts continue, officials warned… .
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
newtownpress.com

Get tested and vaccinated at Gloucester County Site

SEWELL — Gloucester County is operating COVID-19 testing and vaccinations through the Gloucester County Health Department, Director Robert M. Damminger announced. COVID-19 testing is held Monday through Friday at the Gloucester County Health Department. At this time, Gloucester County is administering rapid tests by appointment only. Please call (856) 218-4142...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WETM 18 News

Why are COVID testing sites packed?

(WETM) – There has been a greater demand for COVID testing in some areas but a decrease in others. Local health officials reveal that there are two main factors that correlate with the demand for testing. When looking at two different counties across the border, the patterns between demand in COVID testing in correlation with […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Orange Leader

Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results

Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 10.26.21. 43 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Oct 19- Oct 25. (10 confirmed, 33 probable). The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:. 31-40yo (9 cases) 11-20yo (7 cases) 41-50yo (6...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
outerbanksvoice.com

COVID cases and positive tests rise in Dare County

In its weekly update released on Oct. 26, the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported an increase in both new COVID-19 cases and in the percentage of positive COVID-19 test results in the past week. For the week of Oct. 18-24, there were 130 new COVID...
DARE COUNTY, NC
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable County Safety Officials Prep for Storm

HYANNIS – Barnstable County safety officials said that they are prepared ahead of the Nor’easter storm impacting Massachusetts today and tomorrow. After a meeting this morning between first responders, emergency managers, elected officials and other regional partners, the county issued the following statement on expected… .
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable County Braced for Nor’easter

HYANNIS – As the nor’easter continues, Barnstable County safety officials said that they are in contact with emergency managers, first responders, and others to ensure the cape and islands are prepared. With strong winds expected overnight, officials said that residents should prepare for possible outages in their… .
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy