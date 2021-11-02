CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PRECIOUS-Gold marks time as investors focus on Fed

By Amy Caren Daniel
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Updates prices)

* Fed policy statement due Wednesday

* Dollar steady against rivals

* Silver and platinum fall over 1%

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices were subdued on Tuesday ahead of a crucial U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that could offer cues on future interest rate hikes amid rising inflationary pressures.

Spot gold dipped 0.1% to $1,790.55 per ounce by 1314 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery slipped 0.3% to $1,791.20 per ounce.

“The theme of today’s market is the Fed and nothing else,” said Carsten Fritsch, a commodities analyst at Commerzbank.

“I expect the Fed will announce the start of tapering but I do not see them giving a specific timing around a rate hike and that may lead to some disappointment because market participants are expecting something more specific that could push gold towards $1,800 per ounce or even beyond that.”

While gold is used as a hedge against inflation, reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising non-yielding bullion’s opportunity cost.

The Fed is expected to approve plans to scale back its bond-buying programme on Wednesday, when it concludes a two-day policy meeting.

Markets will also be watching the Bank of England policy meeting on Thursday as investors weigh chances of the first interest rate hike by a major central bank since the pandemic.

“The week ahead could be volatile for gold prices... the yellow metal is likely to be influenced by the dollar’s movements, Treasury yields, inflation expectations and global risk sentiment,” Lukman Otunuga, a senior research analyst at FXTM, said in a note.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 1.3% to $23.71 per ounce. Platinum slipped 1.5% to $1,048.44 per ounce. Palladium declined 0.7% at $2,033.46 per ounce.

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Did The Fed Just Set The Stock Market Up For A Crash?

As noted last week, the more significant concern remains the underlying technical condition of the market. While the rally has been impressive, rising to all-time highs, the market is now back to more extreme overbought levels. Furthermore, our “money flow buy signal” is near a peak and slightly triggered a...
STOCKS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-month peak on dollar retreat

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices extended a rally to hit a two-month high on Monday as a retreating dollar bolstered the precious metal’s appeal. * Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,817.65 per ounce by 0127 GMT, having hit its highest since Sept. 7 earlier in the session. * U.S....
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street closes up on infrastructure gains but Tesla weighs

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks ended slightly higher on Monday, gaining early in the day as investors cheered passage of a U.S. infrastructure spending bill, but paring gains late as sliding Tesla shares weighed the indexes down. All three major U.S. stock indexes pared early gains...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Prices#Gold Reserve#Gold Spot#Federal Reserve#Commerzbank#The Bank Of England#Treasury#Fxtm
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases from 2-month peak as yields tick higher

* U.S. 10-year yields rise after Friday’s tumble. Nov 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped from a two-month high on Monday pressured by rising U.S. yields, although expectations that key central banks will keep interest rates low in the near term limited losses of the non-yielding asset. Spot gold edged...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian markets lower after Wall St record, China trade growth

Asian stock markets were mostly lower Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China reported a double-digit rise in exports.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined while Shanghai advanced.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Friday to a record for a seventh day after U.S. employers hired more people in October than expected.China's October exports rose 27.1% over a year earlier, though that eased off the previous month's 28.1% growth, customs data showed Sunday.Despite that gain, Chinese anti-virus controls might dampen factory and consumer activity, “still bringing about an uncertain recovery picture,” Yeap Jun Rong...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Fed's Evans: inflation high but still no rate hike until 2023

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Monday said that while he is a bit more nervous about inflation staying high than he had previously been, he still believes the Fed will not need to raise interest rates until 2023. “I think inflation will stay...
BUSINESS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar slips from 15-month highs with Fed, inflation in focus

* Dollar index slips, euro is higher * Bitcoin rises, ether hits all-time high * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices, adds comment) By Sinéad Carew NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped on Monday after hitting 15-month highs on Friday following strong U.S. jobs data while investors digested the report, looked ahead to inflation data and monitored commentary from Federal Reserve officials for rate policy clues. On Wednesday the Fed had stuck to its view that current high inflation is expected to be transitory and said it would start trimming its massive bond-buying program this month, but wait for more job growth before raising interest rates. Then on Friday, U.S. data showed employment increased more than expected in October as the headwind from the surge in COVID-19 infections over the summer subsided, showing economic activity regaining momentum early in the fourth quarter. U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Monday turned their focus toward interest rate policy with Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida saying conditions for a rate hike could be met next year with job growth expected to continue and inflation already pushing beyond comfortable levels. In separate remarks St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard repeated his view the Fed needs to raise rates twice next year. The next test of the Fed's wait-and-see approach to inflation will be U.S. CPI data due on Wednesday. "The focus this week is on inflation, which is why we'll probably be trading rangebound until we get those figures which could shed some light on interest rate hike timing," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York. At 1521 EST (2021 GMT), the dollar index was down 0.19% on the day at 94.046, taking a breather after Friday's rally. "Markets are digesting the information that we received last week, both from the Fed statement and also from the nonfarm (payrolls) report on Friday, which still point to the fact that the Fed is removing liquidity and expected to hike rates later next year," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed speculators scaled back their net long position on the dollar for the fourth week running in the week to Nov. 2. The Australian dollar, which is seen as a proxy for risk appetite, was up 0.28% on the day. The New Zealand dollar was 0.58% higher after Prime Minister Jacinda Arden announced that lockdown measures will likely be phased out by the end of the month. The euro was a touch higher, up 0.17% at $1.1588. Euro zone inflation will ease next year and remains too weak in the medium term, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane told a Spanish newspaper, repeating the bank's long-standing message that high price growth is temporary. Britain's pound was up 0.54% at $1.3561, on the rebound from the five-week low it hit last week after the Bank of England meeting. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 4% at around $65,936.62 - not far from its recent record high - while ether was up 3% at $3,093.48 after hitting a record high of $4,768.07 earlier. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:21PM (2021 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 94.0460 94.2270 -0.19% 4.518% +94.3800 +93.9910 Euro/Dollar $1.1588 $1.1567 +0.17% -5.17% +$1.1595 +$1.1551 Dollar/Yen 113.2400 113.4100 -0.11% +9.64% +113.6650 +113.0800 Euro/Yen 131.23 131.16 +0.05% +3.40% +131.4200 +130.9100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9132 0.9121 +0.14% +3.24% +0.9157 +0.9121 Sterling/Dollar $1.3561 $1.3488 +0.54% -0.74% +$1.3579 +$1.3451 Dollar/Canadian 1.2445 1.2460 -0.09% -2.24% +1.2465 +1.2438 Aussie/Dollar $0.7423 $0.7401 +0.28% -3.52% +$0.7431 +$0.7385 Euro/Swiss 1.0583 1.0549 +0.32% -2.07% +1.0598 +1.0548 Euro/Sterling 0.8544 0.8565 -0.25% -4.40% +0.8588 +0.8536 NZ $0.7164 $0.7120 +0.58% -0.28% +$0.7176 +$0.7101 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.5060 8.5490 -0.49% -0.93% +8.5665 +8.5030 Euro/Norway 9.8580 9.8900 -0.32% -5.82% +9.9030 +9.8549 Dollar/Sweden 8.5741 8.5673 +0.23% +4.61% +8.6250 +8.5564 Euro/Sweden 9.9356 9.9124 +0.23% -1.40% +9.9745 +9.9024 (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Jan Harvey and Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
hot96.com

Inflation tops pandemic as investor concern: Fed report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Concerns over higher inflation and tighter monetary policy have taken the mantle as the top concern for market participants, pushing aside the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve said Monday in its latest report on financial stability. At the same time, the semiannual report also flagged the growing...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields higher after infrastructure deal, soft demand for 3-year notes

(Updates with market activity) By Ross Kerber Nov 8 (Reuters) - Traders sent most U.S. Treasury yields higher on Monday after Congress passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and demand was soft for three-year notes at auction. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 4.5 basis points at 1.4984%. Analysts said the trading reflected factors including the passage of a long-delayed $1 trillion infrastructure bill in Washington over the weekend and a response to a volatile session on Friday after a strong jobs report that sent the benchmark note as low as 1.436%. "Friday’s drop in yields was a little too much, too quickly, and now the market’s trying to find its equilibrium," said Bryn Mawr Trust analyst Jim Barnes. Stocks were higher on Monday, also influencing debt markets. The U.S. Treasury found soft demand at an auction of $56 billion of 3-year notes at midday, according to Barnes and to BMO rates strategist Ben Jeffery. Auctions of 10-year notes and 30-year bonds will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday is also the scheduled release date for consumer price index data, which will be closely watched as a gauge of inflation. U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Monday turned their focus toward a debate over monetary policy that will heat up in coming months as the Fed slows the pace of its asset purchases, clearing the decks for interest rate hikes as soon as next year. Despite the positive news on jobs and infrastructure, BMO Capital Markets' head of U.S. rates strategy Ian Lyngen said it was still noteworthy the yield on the 10-year note was below 1.5%, after reaching as high as 1.705% in October. After the three-year auction, the yield on the 10-year touched as high as 1.5037%, then fell back. The pattern reflected the Fed's shift to a hawkish stance and consequent moderating of growth and inflation expectations, Lyngen said. "All the bond-bearish scenarios the market had contemplated have come to fruition," he said. A wrinkle, he said, is that breakeven rates remain high, indicating concerns about global growth. The 10-year TIPS yield was at -1.12% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.624%, below its peak in October of nearly 2.7%, the highest since 2006. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 105 basis points, about a basis point higher than Friday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4.2 basis points at 0.4466%. November 8 Monday 3:30 p.m. New York / 2030 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) +Three-month bills 0.04 0.0406 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.06 0.0609 -0.007 Two-year note 99-220/256 0.4466 0.048 Three-year note 99-184/256 0.7221 0.070 Five-year note 100-2/256 1.1234 0.069 Seven-year note 99-246/256 1.3809 0.066 10-year note 97-192/256 1.4984 0.045 20-year bond 97-104/256 1.9081 0.016 30-year bond 102-132/256 1.8891 0.003 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 19.75 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.50 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.00 1.50 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Toby Chopra, Cynthia Osterman and Alison Williams)
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

Money Market Funds: A Guide for Investors

Money market funds are mutual funds that invest in high-quality short-term debts from governments, banks and corporations. They are different from the money market accounts you open at a bank. Money market funds are actually mutual funds that are baskets … Continue reading → The post Money Market Funds: A Guide for Investors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy