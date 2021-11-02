Renew your tags at SWFL Publix kiosks

Publix and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles have partnered to make getting your vehicle license renewal tags a quicker affair.

The MV Express kisok, as it's called, is a touchscreen automated machine like the DVD rental and Florida Lottery kiosks and will be in the same area at the front of the store.

Users enter their renewal notice ID number or license plate number and date of birth. They pay the same fees they would at the DMV plus convenience and card fees, then the renewal sticker is automatically printed.

MV Express says the entire process takes about two minutes on average and no appointment is needed.

Currently, there is an MV Express kiosk at the following stores in Southwest Florida:



2420 Santa Barbara Blvd. (Cape Coral)

4600 Summerlin Rd. (Fort Myers)

1324 Homestead Rd. N (Lehigh Acres)

19451 Cochran Blvd. (Port Charlotte)

7101 Radio Rd. (Naples)

More kiosks are expected in the near future.