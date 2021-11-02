CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Methane limits could be COP26's real legacy

By Andrew Freedman
Axios
Axios
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday, leaders of more than 90 countries will sign the U.S. and E.U.-sponsored Global Methane Pledge, which is designed to cut emissions of the powerful but short-lived planet-warming gas. Why it matters: The significance of this pledge at the COP26 summit shouldn't be overlooked. Though it's less abundant...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Biden Administration Weighing the Shutting Down of a Michigan Oil Pipeline as Winter Nears

The Biden administration is contemplating on shutting down a Michigan pipeline, a move that opponents fervently critized. According to a recently published article in MSN News, the government has yet to make a decision on Line 5; authorities were collecting materials just to offer a complete picture of the issue. The Biden administration is also weighing in to shut down the pipeline.
MICHIGAN STATE
OilPrice.com

Is Nuclear Waste More Dangerous Than Climate Change?

As climate change becomes an increasingly important global issue, the debate over whether nuclear energy really is a green source of energy is raging once again. Within the EU, Germany is the leading voice against nuclear energy while France is ardently supporting the technology. If nuclear energy is indeed accepted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InsideClimate News

Plans To Dig the Biggest Lithium Mine in the US Face Mounting Opposition

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nevada—Deep below the tangled roots of the old-growth sagebrush of Thacker Pass, in an extinct super-volcano, lies one of the world’s largest deposits of lithium—a key element for the transition to clean energy. But above ground, a cluster of tents has risen in the Northern Nevada desert where, for eight months, environmental and tribal activists are protesting plans to mine it for “green” technologies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Sandy Post

Gildersleeve: Our oceans canâ€™t wait for climate action

Lyf Gildersleeve owns Portland's Flying Fish Co. He is a second-generation fishmonger and a member of the Shellfish Growers Climate CoalitionFor a restauranteur and fishmonger like me, there's no greater nightmare than serving unsafe food to our customers. That nightmare was our reality just a few months ago, when record-shattering temperatures created ideal conditions for Vibrio bacteria to flourish. Vibrio accumulates in shellfish which, when consumed by humans, can induce a nasty illness known as vibriosis. Despite our strict adherence to food safety guidelines, several of our customers reported vibriosis diagnoses, as did customers of many other restaurants. A D...
PORTLAND, OR
TheConversationAU

To reach net zero, we must decarbonise shipping. But two big problems are getting in the way

Shipping, which transports 90% of the world’s trade, contributes nearly 3% of global emissions – a little more than the carbon footprint of Germany. If gone unchecked, this share could increase to 17% by 2050 as the world’s GDP keeps growing. Curbing shipping emissions has been a hot topic at the international climate summit in Glasgow, with 14 nations signing a declaration last week to bring shipping emissions down to net zero by 2050. On Saturday, shipping industry heavyweights and senior government representatives met to iron out details of this lofty promise, ahead of the key transportation talks at COP26. Important differences...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Good COP, bad COP: UN climate meet praised and panned

The COP26 climate talks resuming Monday have so far unfolded on parallel planes, with high-level announcements stage-managed by host country Britain during week one riding roughshod over a laborious UN process built on consensus among nearly 200 countries. A dizzying blitz of pledges to curb methane emissions, phase out coal-fired power, stop overseas fossil fuel financing, and halt deforestation would appear to have moved the dial towards the Paris Agreement's most ambitious goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. With a rise of 1.1C to date, storms, heatwaves and floods have become more frequent, intense and deadly. An International Energy Agency (IEA) tally of the commitments, along with one by India to boost renewables and reach net zero by 2070, found they would hold warming to 1.8C -- not good enough, but way better than the "catastrophic" 2.7C projected by the UN just last month.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Methane Gas#Methane Emissions#European Union#The White House#U N#Congress
Axios

Negotiations at COP26 are about to get a lot tougher

GLASGOW, Scotland — The drumbeat of public and private announcements during the first week of COP26, including big moves on deforestation and methane emissions, are now giving way to a more formal, contentious and political phase. Why it matters: The summit is viewed as a key test of the notion...
WORLD
AFP

Australia vows to sell coal 'for decades'

Australia said Monday it will sell coal for "decades into the future" after spurning a pact to phase out the polluting fossil fuel to halt catastrophic climate change. More than 40 countries pledged to eliminate coal use within decades during the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, which aims to cap the warming of Earth since the Industrial Revolution to between 1.5 and 2.0 degrees Celsius. Australia, along with some other major coal users such as China and the United States, did not sign up. "We have said very clearly we are not closing coal mines and we are not closing coal-fired power stations," Australian Minister for Resources Keith Pitt told national broadcaster ABC.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Argentina
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Vietnam
Country
Iraq
The Independent

Air-scrubbing machines gain momentum, but long way to go

On a field ringed by rolling green hills in Iceland fans attached to metal structures that look like an industrial-sized Lego project are spinning. Their mission is to scrub the atmosphere by sucking carbon dioxide from the air and storing it safely underground.Just a few years ago, this technology, known as “direct air capture,” was seen by many as an unrealistic fantasy. But the technology has evolved to where people consider it a serious tool in fighting climate change. The Iceland plant, called Orca is the largest such facility in the world, capturing about 4,000 metric tons...
ELECTRONICS
IBTimes

Failed Energy Policy: The Driving Force Behind Europe’s Energy Crunch

Temperatures in Europe plummet, demand for natural gas increases. Wind production falls by as much as 15%, requiring more natural gas. With limited supplies, Europe sees benchmark prices for natural gas rise 500%. Enter Russian President Vladimir Putin, offering to rescue Europe from the brink of energy disaster. The bargain? Approval of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a project that will render Europe even more beholden to Russia for future energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Hamrick Mills: Where Sustainability, Quality, and Innovation Come First

Weaving Fabrics for a Better Tomorrow Entirely committed to meeting the needs of its customers, Hamrick Mills also strives to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint in all of its operations. This is why they joined the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, to ensure the cotton used to manufacture their fabrics is grown following the highest sustainability standards—further protecting the planet’s ecological health and the wellbeing of future generations. Hamrick Mills’ manufacturing processes meet or exceed every local, state, and federal requirement for environmental protection, energy and recycling. They use sustainably grown ﬁbers to create exceptional woven fabrics for the Apparel, Home...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

The new Global Methane Pledge can buy time while the world drastically reduces fossil fuel use

There were four big announcements during the first week of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow: on coal, finance, methane and deforestation. Of those four, the global methane pledge could have the most immediate impact on Earth’s climate – provided countries follow through on their pledges and satellite monitoring works as effectively as advertised. More than 100 countries agreed to cut their methane emissions 30% by 2030 under the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative launched by the U.S. and European Union. And major foundations and philanthropic groups pledged over US$325 million to help countries and industry dramatically reduce methane emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Too little, too late? The devastating consequences of natural disasters must inform building codes

Steady population growth and the accompanying rise in urban density increases the risk to human life and damage to property caused by natural disasters. In 2017, the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) estimated the annual cost of earthquake damage in the United States was US$6.1 billion. Building codes are not retroactive, which means that buildings need only comply with the codes that were in effect at the time of their design and construction. The retrofitting of existing structures and the enforcement of building standards is the biggest challenge for local and federal governments in North America. Earthquakes have posed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
65K+
Followers
28K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy