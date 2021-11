Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. The PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Card earns big rewards in most areas of household spending. Cardholders earn 5 points per dollar for gas purchases at the pump and electric vehicle charging stations, 3 points per dollar for supermarket purchases, restaurants/dining, and cable, satellite and other television/radio/streaming services and 1 point per dollar on all other purchases all while charging no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees. The main downside with this card is that outside of the strong earning potential, it lacks meaningful perks.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 5 DAYS AGO