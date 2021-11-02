TRAFFIC ALERT: Stafford Hollow Road Bridge in Monson closed

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is working on bridge repairs on Stafford Hollow Road Bridge over Northeast Corridor Railroad beginning Tuesday.

The bridge near Route 32 in Monson will be closed beginning Tuesday for approximately three weeks. The repairs include bearings, backwall, railing and approaches. The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Drivers who are traveling through the areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

