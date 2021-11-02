CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monson, MA

TRAFFIC ALERT: Stafford Hollow Road Bridge in Monson closed

By WWLP Digital First
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXkvm_0cjv3Wlz00

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is working on bridge repairs on Stafford Hollow Road Bridge over Northeast Corridor Railroad beginning Tuesday.

Single mother from Monson battling cancer receives home renovations

The bridge near Route 32 in Monson will be closed beginning Tuesday for approximately three weeks. The repairs include bearings, backwall, railing and approaches. The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

MAP: Stafford Hollow Road Bridge in Monson

Drivers who are traveling through the areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy