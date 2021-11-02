Weather Now: Cold At Sunrise; Sunny Cool Dry Wednesday

Good Morning

Clearing skies now thru daybreak Wednesday

We expect a cold a frosty start by dawn Today. Temperatures around 7am starting of in the mid 30s.

Chilly sunshine and dry skies for Wednesday, with temperatures running cooler than normal. Grab a warm jacket to start your day (and sunglasses too!)

WEDNESDAY ON THE BAY: Lots of sunshine, dry air and unlimited visibility. Northwest winds 5-10 kts.

TEMPERATURE TREND NEXT 7 DAYS:

Afternoon temperatures next 7 days running about 3-6 degrees below average during the afternoon hours.

EARLY MORNING “SUNRISE TEMPERATURE” FORECAST FOR NORTHER RHODE ISLAND

Next several overnights/dawns look cold with some “sunrise temperatures” near or just below freezing

