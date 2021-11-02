CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Now: Cold At Sunrise; Sunny Cool Dry Wednesday

By Michelle Muscatello, Tony Petrarca
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQLde_0cjv2F3500

Good Morning

Clearing skies now thru daybreak Wednesday

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

We expect a cold a frosty start by dawn Today. Temperatures around 7am starting of in the mid 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IRATf_0cjv2F3500

Chilly sunshine and dry skies for Wednesday, with temperatures running cooler than normal. Grab a warm jacket to start your day (and sunglasses too!)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JX0Od_0cjv2F3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4THF_0cjv2F3500

WEDNESDAY ON THE BAY: Lots of sunshine, dry air and unlimited visibility. Northwest winds 5-10 kts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ezFZS_0cjv2F3500

Ocean, Beach & Bay // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TEMPERATURE TREND NEXT 7 DAYS:

Afternoon temperatures next 7 days running about 3-6 degrees below average during the afternoon hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AHzLt_0cjv2F3500

EARLY MORNING “SUNRISE TEMPERATURE” FORECAST FOR NORTHER RHODE ISLAND

Next several overnights/dawns look cold with some “sunrise temperatures” near or just below freezing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45omf2_0cjv2F3500

Pinpoint Weather 12 Quicklinks

Detailed 7-day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Hurricane Tracking | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Rain is not the only precipitation coming

With temperatures winding down as we progress through the middle of Fall, we will be getting snow at some point. Late Thursday night and into the first half of Friday looks to be that first major snow chance since the first few months of the year. Exact snowfall totals are tough to tell at this time, but it will be essential to give yourself extra time out on the roads due to drivers not being back into the hang of driving when snow is on the ground.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG

Chilly tonight, Dry and sunny pattern sticks around

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We hope you had a great weekend, Gulf Coast!. We started off cool this morning in the 40’s but warmed up nicely to the mid-60’s under tons of sun! Right now, high pressure is moving in which will keep our skies clear. Nothing to speak of on our radar and it will stay that way for the next several days.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Sunrise#Temperature#Hurricanes#Northwest#Ocean Beach Bay#Norther Rhode Island
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Morning, Sunny Skies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A chilly morning gives way to another pleasant afternoon with highs expected to crack the 60s. Skies should be mostly sunny with light winds out of the southwest. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The average high for this time of the year is 54 degrees with an average low of 36 degrees. While our morning lows will be a couple of degrees below ‘normal’, highs will be nearly ten degrees above. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Today is often the first day that the change of Daylight Saving Time really is felt. Sunrise today will occur at 6:59 with sunset happening at 5:09. This...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall Later This Week

WHAT WE KNOW – First accumulating snow for northern Minnesota is expected later this week – Strong winds for all of Minnesota, wintry weather impacts on Friday morning – Much colder weekend to follow WHAT WE DON’T KNOW – How much snow accumulation will happen up north – If we see transition from rain to snow for metro – When snow onset will occur MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following above-average temperatures for the first part of the week, Minnesota could see rain by mid-week and a wintry mix by the latter end of the week. Here’s what we know at this point on possible snowfall. According to the WCCO Weather...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Cool Dry Tonight, Warm Sunshine Tuesday

Good Evening. I With the earlier sunsets (4:32 PM today), temperatures will cool quickly into the 40s in the evening. Late tonight, though, it won’t be nearly as cool as over the weekend, with lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Tuesday is looking like the pick of the week with mild sunshine and […]
ENVIRONMENT
WSAW

Sunrise 7 Weather

Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.
ENVIRONMENT
Turnto10.com

A sunny, dry start to the week, temperatures above average

Temperatures have been running below average for the past couple of days, but the thermometer is going in the other direction Monday through Thursday this upcoming week. It won't be dramatically warmer, but Monday's temperatures will be about 5 degrees above the average high for this time of year (in the mid-50's).
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

Warmest weather of the week expected to come tomorrow

Temperatures today returned to the 60s as we warmed up quickly under a sunny sky. In fact, today we experienced 99.8% sunshine, just 0.2% cloud cover! This actually marks the third consecutive day that cloud cover has been 0.2% or less. Southerly wind was light, but also assisted in the amount of warming we did from a low in the low 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Morning, Sunny Skies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A chilly morning gives way to another pleasant afternoon with highs expected to crack the 60s. Skies should be mostly sunny with light winds out of the southwest. The average high for this time of the year is 54 degrees with an average low of 36 degrees.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox26houston.com

Cool morning & sunny afternoon

Following a beautiful weekend, we'll continue that very pleasant pattern today. Look for a cool morning to give way to a sunny and mild afternoon. A bit more cloud cover could build in Tuesday and Wednesday and showers look likely by late Wednesday. Rain is possible early Veterans Day, then more sunny and dry weather moves in.
ENVIRONMENT
WESH

Cool and Sunny Monday

It will be a cool and breezy Monday with highs only in the mid 70s this afternoon. It will be dry both today and tomorrow before a few coastal rain showers build in on Wednesday. Rain chances and temperatures will gradually increase ahead of approaching cold front Thursday and Friday. The front will cross early Saturday and bring us drier conditions for the second half of the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy