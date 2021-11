Niantic’s new mobile AR game is Pikmin Bloom, developed jointly with Nintendo. The company announced the global rollout of the mobile title with a new launch trailer, revealing how players will be able to collect and grow Pikmin of their own while walking outside. The game is currently only available in Australia and Singapore. However, Niantic states that Pikmin Bloom will head to other regions in the coming days. The game will release for iOS and Android devices.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO