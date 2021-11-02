Election Day 2021: Most polls closed in metro races

ATLANTA — When voters went to the polls Tuesday, there were some changes from the last time they voted.

The state’s new election law put in place new provisions for people who voted early or absentee.

[REAL-TIME RESULTS: Georgia 2021 Election Results]

We’ll have LIVE Election Day coverage throughout the evening, including when results come in, on Channel 2 Action News

Last year, there were absentee ballot drop boxes lined up outside DeKalb County’s election headquarters and at several locations around the county. By law, those are gone now.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for Election Day alerts as results come in]

One of the biggest impacts of Senate Bill 202 for Election Day voters was if you accidentally went to the wrong polling place.

[BREAKDOWN: What is in Georgia’s new voting law, also known as SB 202?]

“They won’t be able to just go anywhere, they need to go to their registered polling place,” said Cobb County Elections Director Janine Eveler.

Eveler said where previously you could cast a provisional ballot, now you must go to the correct location unless it’s between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

[Atlanta Mayoral Race: What to know, where to vote, what to bring on Election Day in Georgia]

It’s just one provision of Georgia’s 98-page new voting law.

“Standing up a lot of election reform measures to help restore confidence,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Much of the law focused on tighter rules for early absentee voting, moving drop boxes indoors and getting rid of signature matches. Raffensperger said that adds security.

“Moving away from signature match and moving to driver’s license is something I ran on in 2018 because it’s an objective measure,” Raffensperger said.

But critics of the new law counter that it makes it harder for some voters to exercise their constitutional right.

“The real concern is that SB-202, the way that it is written, the way that it targets voters of color that voted last year may be disproportionately impacted by its provisions,” said Aklima Khondoker, of the New Georgia Project.

A notable change is that it’ll be a misdemeanor to hand out water or food to voters in line or for voters to accept it.

©2021 Cox Media Group