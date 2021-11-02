Rapper Drake released a statement late Monday about the deadly crowd surge at Houston's Astroworld Festival on Friday. Drake, who performed with Travis Scott during his set, wrote on Instagram "I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself," Drake wrote on Monday night. "My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all."

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO