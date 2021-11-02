CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Two UK COVID test makers pull devices due to new review

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r9Job_0cjv0pSJ00

LONDON (Reuters) - Two producers of COVID-19 tests in Britain said on Tuesday they had pulled some of their tests from the market after a new review system came into force, which has not yet granted approval for their previously accepted products.

Avacta said under the new system suppliers of COVID-19 tests had to submit information regarding their products for desktop review if they wished to remain on sale in Britain. It said it had submitted its information ahead of the Sept. 1 deadline and was still waiting for a response.

As a result it has suspended further sales of its AffiDX SARS-CoV-2 Lateral Flow Rapid Antigen Test in the UK. Its shares were trading down 8% in early morning deals on Tuesday.

France-based Novacyt said it had submitted 11 products for review before the deadline. Two have appeared on a temporary UK list that can continue to be sold, but it is waiting for an update on the additional nine products.

Avacta said the new review system was “over and above” the European Union’s CE health and safety mark and the successful registration with the UK’s health regulator which it had previously achieved. No one at the UK Health Security Agency was immediately available to comment.

The two companies said only three products had been fully approved while a temporary list allows 48 tests, both PCR and antigen based, to remain on sale.

Britain is carrying out higher levels of testing than many other countries in Europe, and is currently seeing around 40,000 cases of COVID-19 a day.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brexit trade deal could be suspended if Boris Johnson triggers Article 16, Ireland warns

The EU could plunge Britain into a no-deal Brexit if Boris Johnson ditches his agreement on Northern Ireland, the Irish government has warned.Speaking on Sunday, foreign minister Simon Coveney said that any move to trigger Article 16 and suspend the protocol would have “serious” consequences.Mr Coveney said continuation of the free trade agreement between the UK and EU was “contingent on” the Northern Ireland deal continuing to operate.Suspending the free trade agreement would see British businesses hit with new tariffs and even worse terms than they enjoy now outside the single market. “I believe that if the British government...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Review author hails fintech funding boost as ‘final piece of jigsaw’

The author of a Government-commissioned review of UK fintech has heralded a funding boost the final “piece of the jigsaw” needed to deliver a strategy for the sector, even as a major industry body attacked the Government for failing to act fast enough.Ron Kalifa, who delivered an independent review of UK fintech on behalf of the Treasury earlier this year, told the PA news agency that £5 million funding for the Centre for Finance Innovation and Technology (Cfit) announced in the Spending Review will be key to delivering a national strategy for fintech.Mr Kalifa said: “That is really the main...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Slovaks expand restrictions, plan more amid record surge

Slovakia on Monday expanded strict coronavirus restrictions including hotel, bar and restaurant closures to almost a half of the country amid a record surge of infections.The government is expected to discuss additional measures as the country’s health minister joined medical personnel who treat COVID-19 patients in urging Slovaks to get vaccinated.“Only vaccination can take us through the pandemic,” Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said.The measures will affect 36 of the country’s 79 counties. Indicative of how fast infections are spreading, only five counties had imposed the measures three weeks ago, and another five a week later.On top of the hotel,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Antigen Test#Covid#Europe#Health Security#Uk#Novacyt#The European Union#Ce#Pcr
Reuters

Quebec minister met Tesla executives in October over supply chain role

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Quebec’s Economy Minister met Tesla leaders over the role the resource-rich Canadian province could play in the electric-car maker’s supply chain, a government spokesman said on Monday. Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon met with Tesla executives during a government mission to California in October. News of the meeting...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Britain commits $283 mln to Rolls-Royce for small nuclear reactors

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain has committed 210 million pounds ($283 million) to help Rolls-Royce build the country’s first small modular nuclear reactor, part of a drive to reach net zero carbon emissions. Hitting this goal by 2050 will require a huge increase in low-carbon power generation such as...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘You just get on with it’: The Oxford professor carrying the world’s hopes of a coronavirus vaccine

More than seven months have now passed since Sarah Gilbert embarked upon the arduous journey of developing a vaccine that will, hopefully, help guide humanity out of this pandemic. It’s a responsibility that the professor of vaccinology and her team at Oxford University have quietly shouldered, sealed away from the chaos and confusion that has knocked the world off balance, patiently and diligently attending to the task at hand. With the stakes so high, there has been no scope for respite or distraction. “If it’s not necessary, it gets cut out,” says Gilbert. “When you’re in the situation that you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brexit fishing row – live: Stalemate continues as Frost and French minister set out ‘difficulties’ in Paris

Talks between the UK and France on post-Brexitfishing rights have ended in stalemate with both sides setting out a “range of difficulties” in Paris today.“Lord Frost and Europe minister Clement Beaune met in Paris this morning,” a government spokesperson said. “As foreshadowed, they discussed the range of difficulties arising from the application of the agreements between the UK and the EU. Both sides set out their positions and concerns.”The two sides have for months been embroiled in a row over what Paris perceives as a UK refusal to issue permits for its trawlers to operate in UK waters. Though...
EUROPE
investing.com

Omega Diagnostics says test not yet approved in UK under new regulations

Investing.com – Omega Diagnostics (LON:ODX) is the latest COVID-19 test manufacturer to announce that its lateral flow test has not yet been approved under the UK Health Agency’s new Medical Devices regulations that came into force on 1st November. The UK Health Security Agency's Medical Devices (Coronavirus Test Device Approvals)...
HEALTH
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
Light Reading

Eurobites: EU forces device makers to boost cybersecurity

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Sweden's Enea lands US traffic classification deal; Net Insight synchronizes 5G; why data center architecture rocks. The European Commission has adopted a new Radio Equipment Directive that it hopes will make wireless devices less vulnerable to getting hacked and thus compromising their owners' privacy and security. The "delegated act," as it is called in Commission parlance, is intended to force manufacturers of such devices to build in increased cybersecurity through a three-pronged approach that will see improved network resilience, better protection of consumers' privacy and a reduced risk of monetary fraud. The new measure will come into force following a mandatory two-month scrutiny period, provided the powers that be in Brussels and Strasbourg do not raise any objections.
TECHNOLOGY
Tidewater News

Chinese Defector Reveals COVID Origin

Today, we proceed our dialogue of the COVID-19 pandemic and its origin with an interesting visitor who has been a pacesetter exposing the corruption and fraud with respect to the origin of the virus. Li-Meng Yan is each an M.D. and Ph.D., with particular coaching in coronaviruses. She escaped from China’s affect whereas in Hong Kong to the United States to warn us of what she believes is a large cover-up.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Europe bolsters pioneering tech rules with help from Haugen

European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world that have been slower to regulate Facebook and other social media giants facing increasing blowback over misinformation and other harmful content that can proliferate on their platforms.While Europe shares Western democratic values with the U.S., none of the big tech companies — Facebook, Twitter, Google — that dominate online life are based on the continent, which some say allowed European officials to make a more clear-eyed assessment of the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy