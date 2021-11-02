Tesla Plaid – Battery Torn Open

Panasonic has announced to the press that it is ready to show off its new cylindrical 4680 battery (46 millimeters wide and 80 millimeters tall), built specifically to accommodate Tesla electric vehicle (EV) requirements. In the announcement, Kazuo Tadanobu, CEO of Panasonic's Energy Company, held up one of the prototype batteries for reporters and claimed that the new battery has five times the storage capacity of previous batteries the company has made for Tesla vehicles—each is rated at 9000 mAh. He also noted that the company will not be making lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for electric vehicles.
