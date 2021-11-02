CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Plug Power Stock is Resurging

By Jea Yu
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Hydrogen fuel cell technology provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG ) stock is getting a second wind as it rises after losing more than (-60%) from its 2021 highs of $75.49. The hydrogen fuel cell pioneer’s energy technology is being validated through partnerships with many large companies including BAE Systems, Renault Group, Baker Hughes, SK Group and most recently Airbus. The Company is a leader in the movement for adoption of hydrogen fuel cell mobility solutions and governments are getting on board. Plug Power is also pursuing green hydrogen as a growth driver in addition its electrolyzers making it an even more cleaner source of energy in the global decarbonization movement. The Company expects to generate $3 billion in sales with 30% margin and 17% operating income by 2025 building a global hydrogen ecosystem as a market maker. Prudent investors seeking exposure in the clean and renewable energy segment can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Plug Power.

Q2 2021 Earnings Release

On Aug. 5, 2021, Plug Power released its fiscal Q2 2021 results for the quarter ending in June 2021. The Company reported an earnings per share (EPS) loss of ($0.18) excluding non-recurring items, missing consensus analyst estimates for a loss of (-$0.07), by (-$0.11). Revenues grew 83.2%  year-over-year (YoY) to $124.56 million beating the $111.21 million consensus analyst estimates. Plug Power CEO Andrew March commented in a letter to shareholders, "As mentioned on the Q1 earnings call, activity in the electrolyzer market has picked up significantly in terms of both volume and size of projects in the company's funnel. Growth in the electrolyzer business is estimated to be up over 400% in 2021 versus 2020 and expected to continue to grow at robust levels through 2024. As new products scale, we expect to realize significant labor and parts leverage from our reliability and resource investments. Given service platform progression, we expect break-even to slightly positive service margin run rates materializing early in 2022 and progressing towards our 2024 margin targets.”

Conference Call Takeaways

CEO Marsh set the tone, “This quarter had a mixture of successes and challenges. The successes are easy to rattle off. Revenue increased dramatically by over 75% versus the prior year, shipment of GenDrive units in new site dramatically increase versus the prior year. We closed HYVIA JV with Renault, targeting the light commercial market for vehicles in New York. This market is expected to be 500,000 vehicles in 2030, with over 30% of the market captured by the JV. We did have some challenges in the quarter associated with hydrogen costs. There are two major drivers, the cost the bending our relationship with their products. This had short-term impact on pricing and construction costs are replaced Air Products liquid tanks. This is about two-thirds of the increase in the hydrogen cost for the quarter. There also was a crisis with the availability of hydrogen due to a force majeure. Force majeure was due to a major hydrogen plant going down for two months in the Southeast. This local disruption impacted the U.S. hydrogen network. Why I think is really important? We have Plug Power made sure our customers had hydrogen throughout this event.” He concluded, “We have exciting news coming up in the coming quarters. We're increasing our gross billing guidance in 2021 to $500 million. This means we'll be increasing our gross billings by over 50% from our 2020 numbers. We will close our JV with SK this quarter as planned. We're working on the final details of the relationship both of us are really quite excited. And will also be closing our JV with Acciona in the Iberian Peninsula. We plan to build 30 tonnes of liquid hydrogen capacity with Acciona, makes it one of the largest liquid hydrogen producer in Europe. We're also targeting bookings of 250 to 500 megawatts of electrolyzers in 2021, with 250 megawatts shipping out of our new giga factory. We'll be making announcements in the second half for additional take off agreements for hydrogen plants. Finally, and this is really important. With the giga factory, we're utilizing state of the art automated equipment in our new manufacturing processes. We're playing to match our unprecedented capabilities, in sales and design of fuel cells and electrolyzers and become not only a leader in manufacturing news devices, but a global manufacturing leader. That's why we hired Dave Mindrich, who ran the Tesla giga factory in Nevada.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xdxkP_0cjv0aSe00

PLUG Opportunistic Pullback Levels

Using the rifle charts on weekly and daily time frames provides a precision view of the landscape for PLUG stock. The weekly rifle chart exploded through the $37.75 Fibonacci (fib) level . The weekly rifle chart formed a breakout with rising 5-period moving average (MA) at $30.99 that exceeded its upper weekly Bollinger Band (BBs) at $37.22. The weekly stochastic is rising up through the 60-band. The weekly market structure low (MSL) buy triggered above the $28.63 level. The daily rifle chart formed a pup breakout with a rising 5-period MA at $35.77 and upper daily BBs at $41.97 as the stochastic coils again higher through the 90-band. Shares have been in a short squeeze so its best to wait for some reversion. Risk-tolerant investors can watch for opportunistic pullback levels at the $34.24 fib, $32.52, $30.73 fib, $28.63 weekly MSL trigger, and $25.94 fib. Upside trajectories range from the $46.00 fib up towards the $65.01 fib level.

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) increased by over 108% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) – a leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of on-site power equipment, distributed generation, and energy infrastructure – increased by over 108% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to Pioneer Power Solutions announcing the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile Electric Vehicle (EV) charging solutions for a full range of applications.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Benzinga

Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader industrial sector, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) are trading higher after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The bill backs efforts to expand the use of electric vehicles and clean energy with $7.5 billion of funding to...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Caterpillar Stock Can be Scooped Up Here

Heavy machinery maker Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stock has been selling off after peaking in April 2021. The Company has been a major benefactor of the post-pandemic reopening representing construction and infrastructure demand. However, investors may feel the best times are in the rearview mirror as illustrated by the (-20%) pullbacks from its peak. The Company has been upfront about the disruptions from supply chain disruption and rising inflation in materials and commodities costs. Shares are starting to stage a rebound. Prudent investors who are optimistic about construction spending and the passage of the infrastructure bill can watch for opportunistic pullback in shares of Caterpillar.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Fuel#Power Systems#Power Plants#Renewable Energy#Plug Power Stock#Bae Systems#Renault Group#Sk Group#Company
Entrepreneur

Buy Energy Or Technology

The Broad Market Index was up 2% last week and 63% of stocks out-performed the index. Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more With most US companies now reporting...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 4.84% to $1,162.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.07% to 15,982.36 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $80.55 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
investing.com

A Power PSU Stock to Empower Your Trading Bets

REC Ltd (NS: RECM ) is engaged in extending financial assistance across the power sector value chain. It is a systemically important non-deposit accepting or holding Non-Banking Finance Company (or NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India as an Infrastructure Finance Company (or IFC). The stock is trading at a 9.3% discount to its 52-week high level. The 52-week high and 52-week low range is Rs 169 – Rs 104.0.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

A Power'ful' Stock to Electrify Your Trading Room

Bharat Heavy Electricals (NS: BHEL ) Ltd is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer in India. The company designs, engineers, manufactures, erects, tests, commissions and serves a wide range of products and services for the core sectors of the economy, viz. power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defense. The scrip is trading at an 11.2% discount to its 52-week high level. The 52-week high and 52-week low range is Rs 80.40 – Rs 27.0.
STOCKS
Times Union

Plug Power building new factory in Australia

COLONIE — Fuel cell and hydrogen infrastructure manufacturer Plug Power is going to build a massive factory in Australia as part of a joint venture with a renewable energy company, Fortescue Future Industries Pty Ltd. Plug Power and Fortescue Future Industries will build the factory, which will initially make large-scale...
INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

10 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy for Growth and Dividends in 2022

In general, investors tend to overweight their portfolios toward growth stocks in a bull-market. In our current bull-run, speculative meme stocks have also been in focus. However, even a high-risk portfolio needs to have some exposure to blue-chip stocks. There are several advantages that these blue-chip stocks offer. First and...
STOCKS
uasweekly.com

Plug Power and HevenDrones Announce Joint Development Alliance

HevenDrones, a leader in the development and commercialization of actionable drone platforms with heavy-lift capabilities today announced a bi-lateral alliance with Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility. HevenDrones designs its own proprietary operating systems and is the exclusive company selected by the Israeli Ministry of Defense to develop a customized fleet of hydrogen fueled drones. Specifically, HevenDrones is working with DDR&D, a specialized unit responsible for research and development of advanced technologies.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Banks Power European Stocks to Record Highs After Stellar October

(Reuters) - European stocks finished at record highs on Monday, carrying over momentum from October's gains on the back of strong earnings and as expectations of interest rate hikes supported bank stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 0.7% at a record high of 478.87 points, boosted by a 1.4%...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Premarket Movers Monday - Harley-Davidson, Plug Power, Tesla

U.S. equity futures were higher Monday following on from the best monthly gain for the S&P 500 in nearly a year. Earnings optimism continues to offset concern about a near-term tapering move from the Federal Reserve. Here are some of the top movers ahead of the opening bell on Monday.
STOCKS
investing.com

Stocks in Focus Which Released Earnings Yesterday; Tata Power, NTPC & More

KEC International (NS: KECL ): The Indian construction engineering company has bagged orders worth Rs 1,080 crore in the transmission and distribution segment. The company has announced that its current L1 pipeline now stands at a record level of more than Rs. 28,500 crore. Tata Power Co. Ltd (NS: TTPW...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy