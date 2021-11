The United Nations climate summit known as COP26 has convened in Glasgow, Scotland, after being delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COP is a proceeding of the UNFCCC — the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. But the United Kingdom, hosting COP this year, has thrown up entry barriers that are proving insurmountable for many activists and observers from the Global South. Critics point out that this will be the whitest and most privileged COP since the first in 1992, due to vaccine apartheid and the UK’s obstructive visa requirements. An estimated 30,000 people have converged on Glasgow to attend the summit, and thousands of climate justice activists, mostly from Europe, are arriving to organize outside the summit compound, demanding action.

