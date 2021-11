KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Harrison Butker hit a pair of fourth-quarter field goals, including the go-ahead 34-yarder with 1:07 left, and the Kansas City Chiefs scrambled their way to a 20-17 comeback win over the New York Giants. Patrick Mahomes threw for 275 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Chiefs. They overcame two more turnovers along with 12 penalties for more than 100 yards on a cold, wet night at Arrowhead Stadium. Daniel Jones had 222 yards passing with two touchdowns and a pick for the Giants. But he also was sacked three times, including twice after the Chiefs kicked off with just over a minute left in the game.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO