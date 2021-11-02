CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida's military bases are some of the most vulnerable to climate change | Column

 6 days ago
Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 927th Air Refueling Wing Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron loads up at MacDill Air Force Base last year to join in the global Air Force Reserve Command mission to transport and treat COVID-19 patients around the world. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

In the Pentagon’s Climate Risk Analysis released earlier this month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wrote, “To keep the nation secure, we must tackle the existential threat of climate change.”

The landmark report identified climate-security threats, including rising temperatures as well as more frequent, intense, and unpredictable extreme weather events that exacerbate existing risks while creating new security challenges for the United States.

I served over 30 years in the Navy, retiring as Deputy Chief of Naval Operations. I coordinated global naval operations and strategic planning, and managed service relationships with defense agencies across the federal government. Between that role and my time as Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command, I have seen firsthand the impacts of climate change, felt by our neighbors, allies, and enemies around the world.

Recently, the U.S. Southern Command Commander described to me flying over farms in Central America in 2019 during an extreme drought and again in 2020 during a year of tremendous rain. Two years without agricultural yield caused by increasingly extreme weather had an influence on northward migration.

The impacts are obvious at home as well. While attending the U.S. Naval Academy over 50 years ago, we midshipmen never observed high water breaching the banks of Chesapeake Bay into downtown Annapolis. Today, portions of City Dock are underwater 50 to 60 days annually due to sea-level rise. The same change has imperiled Norfolk, Va., where I served in the 1970s without experiencing flooding. Today, neighborhoods and highway adjacent to the Naval Base are inundated several times each month.

East Central Florida is already feeling the effects of rising seas, flooding, and extreme heat. In 2017 Hurricane Irma flooded 500 homes in Orlo Vista, forcing residents to evacuate. Florida’s coastal military bases are also expected to flood 10 times more often than in 2016, and by 2050 the state expects four times as many dangerously hot days, from 25 today up to 100.

These threats are costly. Between 2008 and 2018, the military spent $1 billion on extreme heat-related injuries. The Air Force ranks Patrick Space Force Base as the fourth most vulnerable to climate change. Meanwhile, the space domain is rapidly growing, yet Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station are coastal and so are threatened by rising seas.

In the military, we plan and prepare for potential threats and mitigate risk where needed. A changing climate is no different. East Central Florida has much to gain by early investment in mitigation and adaptation strategies that save the community in the long run. The World Bank estimates that every $1 invested in resilience results in $4 saved, and sometimes the return on investment is as high as $200 for every dollar spent.

As climate science evolves, planning for the future must be flexible and include dynamic mitigation and resilience measures. Further, mitigation and adaptation measures should have long-term solutions to be most cost effective.

Two pathways to success are to incorporate flexibility into adaptation measures early, or build flexibility into the adaptation strategy to carry out measures over time.

There are several programs available to help with funding for climate plans. One program, the Military Installation Sustainability program, funds infrastructure enhancements on military installations. A second is the Defense Community Infrastructure Program which supports vital community infrastructure.

To ensure these programs are successful, the DOD should develop relevant performance metrics.

The United States has ignored climate change and its impacts on outdated, inadequate infrastructure for far too long. The costs of ignoring these issues already tally more than $16 billion in climate disasters annually.

Public-private partnerships like the East Central Florida Regional Resilience Collaborative exist to increase resilience funding and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The past 20 years have shown us we cannot afford to wait.

Vice Admiral Kevin Green (U.S. Navy, retired) served more than 30 years as a naval officer. “The Invading Sea” is the opinion arm of the Florida Climate Reporting Network, a collaborative of news organizations across the state focusing on the threats posed by the warming climate.

Scruffy Nerf Hearder ??‍?
6d ago

Climate change? That would be the whole world. Summer, Fall, Winter, Spring. Mankind can't influence, change or control the WEATHER! Core samples have proven that 👌. Remember real science?

420painter
6d ago

it's not co2. it's not you. it's the sun. they can't tax the sun. so they blame you. #grandsolarminimum

Steve H
6d ago

This is a nothing more than a fraudulent scheme perpetrated by many rich elites to tax the rest of us into slavery.

Tampa Bay Times

A $17 million affordable housing development is coming to St. Pete

A $17 million development project is set to bring new affordable housing units to the City of St. Petersburg. On Friday, local officials broke ground for the construction of 50 apartments at 850 5th Ave. S, in the city’s innovation district. The housing development — called Innovare — will have units available for application by people who earn less than 60 percent of the area’s median income. A dozen units will be set aside specifically for people with even lower earnings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Winter the dolphin possibly fighting ‘gastrointestinal infection,’ Clearwater aquarium says

Winter the dolphin may be fighting a gastrointestinal infection, according to preliminary blood work, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium said Sunday in a media release. Staff members noticed on Nov. 1 that Winter, the aquarium’s movie-star dolphin, had not been eating and was behaving abnormally, the release said. The aquarium’s care team is working around the clock in Winter’s recovery, according to aquarium spokesperson Kelsy Long.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis files for re-election in 2022 race

ZEPHYRHILLS — Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed paperwork to formally launch his 2022 re-election campaign. DeSantis opened a campaign account Friday that is a key initial step in running, according to the state Division of Elections website. DeSantis has long made clear he will seek a second term and had about $58 million in cash on hand in his political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, as of Sept. 30.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

