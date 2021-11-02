Several ambulances, Mercy Flight requested to serious two-car crash on Rt. 332 in Farmington

First responders from the Farmington area were called to a serious, two-car crash at the intersection of State Route 332 and Collette Road.

A total of four ambulances were requested to the scene during the overnight hours. The call came in shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Mercy Flight was requested for the incident as well.

The Route 332 corridor has been a major issue for motor vehicle accidents over the last several years. Some in the first responder community have advocated for a lowering of the speed limit on the roadway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

