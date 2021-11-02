CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies firm as Fed eyed; EM shares struggle

By Susan Mathew
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

* Rand bounces off 8-month lows

* Chinese property developers fall

* Lira extends gains ahead of inflation data on Wed

Nov 2 (Reuters) - A 1% slide in Chinese shares curbed gains of a broader index of emerging market equities on Tuesday, while most currencies rose against a flat U.S. dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday.

Markets are expecting the central bank to start tapering stimulus, but see price and wage increases as a challenge as policymakers try to give the economy as much time as possible to restore the jobs lost since the pandemic.

South Africa’s rand joined other emerging market peers in moving higher against the dollar, putting it on course to end a five-day losing streak despite some unease about the result of a municipal election vote that could dampen government reforms.

The currency rose 0.3%, retreating from eight-month lows.

Based on a climate of discontent and a few surveys that have been conducted, some political analysts predict the ruling ANC’s vote share could fall below 50% for the first time since the end of apartheid.

“This might further weaken the position of the party and of President Cyril Ramaphosa which in turn might dampen the prospect of further reforms,” said You-Na Park-Heger, a foreign exchange and emerging markets analyst at Commerzbank.

“If these concerns were to materialise it is likely to get more difficult for the rand to regain ground,” she said. The rand is down about 4% so far this year.

Russia’s rouble recovered after losing close to 1% on Monday. The Russian central bank sees inflationary risks stemming from rising food prices that could keep inflation expectations at an elevated level.

The bank, which is expected to raise rates for the seventh time next month, said growth in investment activity in Russia slowed in the third quarter and is expected to slow further this year.

Turkey’s lira extended gains with investors watching for October data on inflation due on Wednesday. The number is seen rising more than 20%, making central bank policy decision challenging amid pressure to cut rates further.

Meanwhile, shares and bonds of Chinese property developers stumbled on Tuesday as worries over spreading financial contagion worsened following a debt exchange from one of the country’s top 20 homebuilders, Yango Group.

Yangbo shares fell 6.7%, while China Evergrande lost almost 3%.

Mainland China shares slumped 1%, while gains in big technology names helped limit losses for Hong Kong’s main index.

Most other bourses in EM gained, helping MSCI’s index of EM shares rise 0.1% after five days of losses. Stocks in Turkey, South Africa and Russia rose between 0.3% and 0.5%.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Did The Fed Just Set The Stock Market Up For A Crash?

As noted last week, the more significant concern remains the underlying technical condition of the market. While the rally has been impressive, rising to all-time highs, the market is now back to more extreme overbought levels. Furthermore, our “money flow buy signal” is near a peak and slightly triggered a...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street closes up on infrastructure gains but Tesla weighs

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks ended slightly higher on Monday, gaining early in the day as investors cheered passage of a U.S. infrastructure spending bill, but paring gains late as sliding Tesla shares weighed the indexes down. All three major U.S. stock indexes pared early gains...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
investing.com

3 Payments Trends for Emerging Markets to Keep Eye On in 2022

ITNewsAfrica - 2021 has seen an immense ongoing acceleration and development of the payments industry, giving a strong overall boost to global e-commerce—it is predicted that e-commerce sales worldwide will reach $4.9 trillion by the end of this year. While the popularity of payments trends like Buy Now, Pay Later...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Asian markets lower after Wall St record, China trade growth

Asian stock markets were mostly lower Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China reported a double-digit rise in exports.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined while Shanghai advanced.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Friday to a record for a seventh day after U.S. employers hired more people in October than expected.China's October exports rose 27.1% over a year earlier, though that eased off the previous month's 28.1% growth, customs data showed Sunday.Despite that gain, Chinese anti-virus controls might dampen factory and consumer activity, “still bringing about an uncertain recovery picture,” Yeap Jun Rong...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Markets#Central Europe#Fed#Chinese#The Federal Reserve#Anc#Commerzbank#Russian
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar slips from 15-month highs with Fed, inflation in focus

* Dollar index slips, euro is higher * Bitcoin rises, ether hits all-time high * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices, adds comment) By Sinéad Carew NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped on Monday after hitting 15-month highs on Friday following strong U.S. jobs data while investors digested the report, looked ahead to inflation data and monitored commentary from Federal Reserve officials for rate policy clues. On Wednesday the Fed had stuck to its view that current high inflation is expected to be transitory and said it would start trimming its massive bond-buying program this month, but wait for more job growth before raising interest rates. Then on Friday, U.S. data showed employment increased more than expected in October as the headwind from the surge in COVID-19 infections over the summer subsided, showing economic activity regaining momentum early in the fourth quarter. U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Monday turned their focus toward interest rate policy with Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida saying conditions for a rate hike could be met next year with job growth expected to continue and inflation already pushing beyond comfortable levels. In separate remarks St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard repeated his view the Fed needs to raise rates twice next year. The next test of the Fed's wait-and-see approach to inflation will be U.S. CPI data due on Wednesday. "The focus this week is on inflation, which is why we'll probably be trading rangebound until we get those figures which could shed some light on interest rate hike timing," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York. At 1521 EST (2021 GMT), the dollar index was down 0.19% on the day at 94.046, taking a breather after Friday's rally. "Markets are digesting the information that we received last week, both from the Fed statement and also from the nonfarm (payrolls) report on Friday, which still point to the fact that the Fed is removing liquidity and expected to hike rates later next year," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed speculators scaled back their net long position on the dollar for the fourth week running in the week to Nov. 2. The Australian dollar, which is seen as a proxy for risk appetite, was up 0.28% on the day. The New Zealand dollar was 0.58% higher after Prime Minister Jacinda Arden announced that lockdown measures will likely be phased out by the end of the month. The euro was a touch higher, up 0.17% at $1.1588. Euro zone inflation will ease next year and remains too weak in the medium term, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane told a Spanish newspaper, repeating the bank's long-standing message that high price growth is temporary. Britain's pound was up 0.54% at $1.3561, on the rebound from the five-week low it hit last week after the Bank of England meeting. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 4% at around $65,936.62 - not far from its recent record high - while ether was up 3% at $3,093.48 after hitting a record high of $4,768.07 earlier. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:21PM (2021 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 94.0460 94.2270 -0.19% 4.518% +94.3800 +93.9910 Euro/Dollar $1.1588 $1.1567 +0.17% -5.17% +$1.1595 +$1.1551 Dollar/Yen 113.2400 113.4100 -0.11% +9.64% +113.6650 +113.0800 Euro/Yen 131.23 131.16 +0.05% +3.40% +131.4200 +130.9100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9132 0.9121 +0.14% +3.24% +0.9157 +0.9121 Sterling/Dollar $1.3561 $1.3488 +0.54% -0.74% +$1.3579 +$1.3451 Dollar/Canadian 1.2445 1.2460 -0.09% -2.24% +1.2465 +1.2438 Aussie/Dollar $0.7423 $0.7401 +0.28% -3.52% +$0.7431 +$0.7385 Euro/Swiss 1.0583 1.0549 +0.32% -2.07% +1.0598 +1.0548 Euro/Sterling 0.8544 0.8565 -0.25% -4.40% +0.8588 +0.8536 NZ $0.7164 $0.7120 +0.58% -0.28% +$0.7176 +$0.7101 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.5060 8.5490 -0.49% -0.93% +8.5665 +8.5030 Euro/Norway 9.8580 9.8900 -0.32% -5.82% +9.9030 +9.8549 Dollar/Sweden 8.5741 8.5673 +0.23% +4.61% +8.6250 +8.5564 Euro/Sweden 9.9356 9.9124 +0.23% -1.40% +9.9745 +9.9024 (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Jan Harvey and Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields higher after infrastructure deal, soft demand for 3-year notes

(Updates with market activity) By Ross Kerber Nov 8 (Reuters) - Traders sent most U.S. Treasury yields higher on Monday after Congress passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and demand was soft for three-year notes at auction. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 4.5 basis points at 1.4984%. Analysts said the trading reflected factors including the passage of a long-delayed $1 trillion infrastructure bill in Washington over the weekend and a response to a volatile session on Friday after a strong jobs report that sent the benchmark note as low as 1.436%. "Friday’s drop in yields was a little too much, too quickly, and now the market’s trying to find its equilibrium," said Bryn Mawr Trust analyst Jim Barnes. Stocks were higher on Monday, also influencing debt markets. The U.S. Treasury found soft demand at an auction of $56 billion of 3-year notes at midday, according to Barnes and to BMO rates strategist Ben Jeffery. Auctions of 10-year notes and 30-year bonds will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday is also the scheduled release date for consumer price index data, which will be closely watched as a gauge of inflation. U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Monday turned their focus toward a debate over monetary policy that will heat up in coming months as the Fed slows the pace of its asset purchases, clearing the decks for interest rate hikes as soon as next year. Despite the positive news on jobs and infrastructure, BMO Capital Markets' head of U.S. rates strategy Ian Lyngen said it was still noteworthy the yield on the 10-year note was below 1.5%, after reaching as high as 1.705% in October. After the three-year auction, the yield on the 10-year touched as high as 1.5037%, then fell back. The pattern reflected the Fed's shift to a hawkish stance and consequent moderating of growth and inflation expectations, Lyngen said. "All the bond-bearish scenarios the market had contemplated have come to fruition," he said. A wrinkle, he said, is that breakeven rates remain high, indicating concerns about global growth. The 10-year TIPS yield was at -1.12% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.624%, below its peak in October of nearly 2.7%, the highest since 2006. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 105 basis points, about a basis point higher than Friday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4.2 basis points at 0.4466%. November 8 Monday 3:30 p.m. New York / 2030 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) +Three-month bills 0.04 0.0406 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.06 0.0609 -0.007 Two-year note 99-220/256 0.4466 0.048 Three-year note 99-184/256 0.7221 0.070 Five-year note 100-2/256 1.1234 0.069 Seven-year note 99-246/256 1.3809 0.066 10-year note 97-192/256 1.4984 0.045 20-year bond 97-104/256 1.9081 0.016 30-year bond 102-132/256 1.8891 0.003 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 19.75 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.50 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.00 1.50 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Toby Chopra, Cynthia Osterman and Alison Williams)
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Bitcoin inflows hit record high so far in 2021 -CoinShares data

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Inflows into bitcoin products and funds have hit a record $6.4 billion so far this year, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed, as investors bought the cryptocurrency on more widespread government acceptance and positive momentum. Bitcoin inflows totalled $95 million last week, representing...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Oil lifted by U.S. spending, as supply concerns weigh

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday as positive signs for global economic growth supported the outlook for energy demand and the United States said it was weighing options to address high prices. Brent crude was up 71cents, or 0.83%, at $83.44 a barrel by 2:28...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas slips to 1-week low on rising output, healthy stockpiles

(Adds latest prices) Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped to a one-week low, as output rose to a record high while there were also ample amounts of gas in storage for the winter. That price decline came despite forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand next week, a 6% increase in European gas prices, the start of a new liquefaction terminal in Louisiana and record U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. In October, global gas prices soared to record highs as utilities scrambled for LNG cargoes to refill low stockpiles in Europe and meet rising demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. Analysts have said European inventories were about 15% below normal for this time of year versus just 3% below normal in the United States. U.S. futures also climbed to a 12-year high early in October, on expectations for months of strong LNG demand, but overseas prices rose more because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production. Gas prices in Europe and Asia were still trading about five times higher than in the United States. Front-month gas futures fell 8.9 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at $5.427 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Nov. 1. As the amount of gas in U.S. stockpiles kept rising, speculators last week cut their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a fifth week to their lowest since June 2020, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 95.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. On a daily basis, output reached 97.4 bcfd on Saturday, topping the prior daily record of 96.6 bcfd in November 2019. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 97.0 bcfd this week to 105.8 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv projected on Friday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April. Feed gas to Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass LNG export plant in Louisiana hit a record 4.4 bcfd on Friday as the facility's sixth liquefaction train started producing its first LNG. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Nov 5 Oct 29 Nov 5 average (Forecast) (Actual) Nov 5 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 12 63 2 25 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,623 3,611 3,926 3,737 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -3.1% -2.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.62 5.52 2.87 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 25.99 25.05 4.84 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 31.62 32.01 6.80 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 252 235 211 271 272 U.S. GFS CDDs 7 9 22 12 12 U.S. GFS TDDs 259 244 233 283 284 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.4 96.6 97.0 89.2 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.7 8.0 8.0 7.1 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 103.1 104.6 104.9 96.3 92.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.8 2.8 2.5 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.5 5.7 5.6 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 10.8 11.2 11.4 10.5 4.6 U.S. Commercial 9.4 9.4 12.2 9.1 11.1 U.S. Residential 13.0 13.4 18.4 13.0 16.5 U.S. Power Plant 27.7 25.3 24.6 25.5 24.5 U.S. Industrial 23.0 22.4 23.5 22.7 23.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.3 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.1 77.5 85.9 77.3 82.5 Total U.S. Demand 98.8 97.0 105.8 95.9 94.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Nov 12 Nov 5 Oct 29 Oct 22 Oct 15 Wind 12 9 14 11 12 Solar 3 2 3 3 3 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 3 3 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 37 40 38 38 38 Coal 19 19 18 19 21 Nuclear 20 19 19 19 18 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.51 5.73 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.92 5.43 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.38 6.00 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.64 5.18 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.20 5.54 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.20 5.75 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.40 5.80 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.80 5.11 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 57.00 65.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 49.75 52.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 49.13 60.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 62.00 52.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 49.25 61.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 51.25 55.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Gregorio)
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Turkey raises required reserves for forex liabilities -official gazette

ISTANBUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Turkey raised the required reserves ratio for foreign currency liabilities by 200 basis points, according to a decision published in the Official Gazette early on Tuesday. The ratio for deposit and participation funds was raised to 19-25% and 22-26% for precious metals accounts at different...
WORLD
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Canada's TSX hits 3rd straight record on U.S. cannabis report, global sentiment

* TSX ends up 100.72 points, or 0.5%, at 21,556.54. * Energy, materials sectors up 1.2% (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to close) Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index closed at a record for the third straight day on Monday, with cannabis stocks leading the charge on a report of a U.S. Republican-led marijuana legalization bill, and the Congressional passage of a $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill also lifting sentiment.
STOCKS
Reuters

Inflation tops pandemic as investor concern: Fed report

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Concerns over higher inflation and tighter monetary policy have taken the mantle as the top concern for market participants, pushing aside the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve said Monday in its latest report on financial stability. At the same time, the semiannual report also flagged...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy