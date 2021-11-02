CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

IS attack on Kabul hospital leaves 7 dead, 16 wounded

Beaumont Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Islamic State militants set off an explosion at the entrance to a military hospital in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, killing at least seven people, a senior Taliban official said. It was one of the most brazen IS attacks yet since the Taliban took control...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Senior Taliban military commander among dead in Kabul hospital attack: Report

A senior Taliban military commander in Kabul, Hamdullah Mokhlis, was among the 19 dead in an attack that took place on a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, reported news agency AFP. The commander was killed after his men responded to the attack, the responsibility for which has been claimed by the Islamic State, officials further told AFP.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

India condemns 'horrendous terrorist attack' at Kabul hospital

New York [US], November 4 (ANI): India condemned the "horrendous terrorist attack" at the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital in Kabul and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors accountable. Taking to Twitter, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York on Thursday said...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kabul#Taliban#Military Hospital#Attackers#Ap#Islamic#Afghan
AFP

US warns of winter hurdles for Afghans to leave

Afghanistan's harsh winter will create new difficulties for people wishing to leave with the Kabul airport still in disrepair, a US official warned Monday. West, however, said it was too early to think about reopening the US Embassy in Kabul.
AFGHANISTAN
The Guardian

Reclusive Taliban supreme leader makes rare public appearance

The Taliban’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, has made a rare public appearance in the southern city of Kandahar, Taliban officials announced on Sunday, contradicting widespread rumours of his death. Akhundzada, known as the leader of the faithful or Amir ul Momineen, had not been seen in public since the Taliban’s...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheConversationAU

Can the world avert mass starvation in Afghanistan without emboldening the Taliban?

The fall of the Afghanistan government to the Taliban has presented the world with some stark choices. In recent weeks, the international community has raised alarm about the rapidly escalating humanitarian emergency in the country, calling for an influx of aid to reach millions of Afghans ahead of the winter. In the meantime, the new Taliban regime has systematically disenfranchised the Afghan people and severely restricted their fundamental human rights – most notably those of women and girls to education. In the short term, the failure of the Taliban and the international community to respond adequately to the country’s urgent...
ADVOCACY
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MilitaryTimes

Marines train with elite troops in Israel as Iranian tensions linger

Marines aboard a helicopter carrier arrived in Israel’s southernmost city and its only major locale on the Red Sea on Monday for a weeklong multiforce training exercise ― the first since Israel came under U.S. Central Command’s area of operations. Eilat, Israel, traditionally a vacation hub located close to Egypt...
MILITARY
Fox News

US military was tipped off about Iran-backed attack on troops in Syria, saving lives

EXCLUSIVE: The U.S. military was tipped off prior to an Iran-backed drone attack on a base in Syria housing American forces. Roughly 200 U.S. troops were evacuated by C-130 transport planes prior to the attack last week, while about two dozen remained at the small base, one military official told Fox News. While it was not clear what type of intelligence led to the tip, multiple officials say it saved lives.
MILITARY
CBS Boston

Boston Soldier Luis Taveras And His Family Reportedly Killed In Crash Near His South Korea Base

BOSTON (CBS) — A U.S. soldier from Boston was reportedly killed in a car crash near his military base in South Korea this week, along with his wife and his toddler. The news outlet Stars and Stripes reports that the soldier was Army Specialist Luis Taveras, 27, of Jamaica Plain. Taveras, his 30-year-old wife Lisbeth, and his 16-month-old son Luis all reportedly died after their car collided with a tow truck around 11 p.m. on Monday. The crash happened just outside Camp Humphreys, which is the largest U.S. base overseas. There was a fire after the crash, and the family was pronounced dead at the scene. Army Specialist Luis Taveras. (Photo Credit: US Army) The truck driver, who was a 27-year-old Korean man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Taveras served four years in the Army and arrived in South Korea in June. He was a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer with the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy