Politics

Census analysis finds undercount but not as bad as predicted

By MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020 census missed an estimated 1.6 million people, but given hurdles posed by the pandemic...

www.timesdaily.com

WETM

REPORT: Census undercount cost New York a congressional seat

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — According to the Urban Institute—a nonprofit think tank focused on economic and social policy—New York’s population was undercounted by 1.1% in the Census, missing nearly 225,000 residents. If the Empire State had counted just 89 more people, it would have kept all 27 of its seats in the House of Representatives, the Census Bureau said in April.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC San Diego

Middle-Class Americans Face Retirement Insecurity, Analysis Finds

Middle-class U.S. households have limited financial reserves and may face retirement insecurity, according to the National Institute on Retirement Security. In 2019, middle-class baby boomer households had median assets of $51,700, and the numbers are significantly lower among Black and Hispanic families. Middle-class U.S. households have limited financial assets and...
ECONOMY
BBC

Budget: Millions of poor families hit, analysis finds

Budget changes to help poorer families fail to offset damage from a £20 cut in universal credit, says a think tank. The Resolution Foundation said there were some "welcome changes" in the chancellor's Budget last week. But some 3.6 million families will still remain worse off because there was nothing...
ECONOMY
#Census
Herald Tribune

With millions of dollars on the line, Florida has high Census undercount, report estimates

Florida will lose tens of millions of dollars in federal funding, based on an estimate of how accurate the 2020 Census was. Last year, government carried out the every-10-years count of people living in the United States. That task has become more difficult over time, experts say, due to many factors, including growing diversity in demographics, distrust in the government and the transiency of the population.
FLORIDA STATE
Times Daily

Delegate helps shape future of FFA

The novel coronavirus pandemic has impacted the entire world since January 2020 and the Future Farmers of America was not immune. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Government: Vaccine rule should remain while cases play out

The Biden administration framed its vaccine mandate for private employers in life-and-death terms Monday in a legal filing that sought to get the requirement back on track after it was halted by a federal court. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
U.S. POLITICS
Times Daily

Vaccine proof required in LA as strict mandate takes effect

LOS ANGELES (AP) — People entering a wide variety of businesses in the city of Los Angeles had to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination starting Monday as one of the country's strictest measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus took effect.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Times Daily

Strict vaccine mandate begins for Los Angeles businesses

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Before feasting on pancakes, burgers and milkshakes inside the Fred 62 diner in Los Angeles, patrons must now fork over proof of their COVID-19 vaccines for a waiter's inspection under new city coronavirus rules that are among the country's strictest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hngn.com

OSHA Vaccine Mandate Affects Roughly 80 Million Workers, Includes $10K Fine, 6-Month Prison Sentence for Non-Compliance

The United States's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) implemented a new vaccine requirement that would affect businesses that have more than 100 employees, warning workers that they could face $10,000 fines and six-month prison sentences for lying about their vaccination status. On Thursday, OSHA announced the new vaccine requirements...
HEALTH
Albany Herald

Report: Georgia's census numbers undercounted by 125,000

ATLANTA — The 2020 U.S. Census undercounted Georgia's population by an estimated 124,438, the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit think tank Urban Institute reported. Only four more populous states – Texas, California, New York and Florida – experienced higher undercounts than Georgia. While census figures compiled every 10 years are never completely...
GEORGIA STATE
TravelPulse

New Analysis Finds Travelers More Likely To Purchase Travel Insurance

A new survey by Allianz Partners USA found that the majority of customers surveyed were likely to purchase travel insurance again and discovered what they were most concerned about when considering insurance policies. The top three travel concerns that travelers were most worried about were flight cancellations, delays or missing...
TRAVEL
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton among top 40 boomtowns nationwide, analysis finds

Denton is among the top 40 cities across the country making gains following the economic slump brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis by SmartAsset. Denton was ranked number 36 on the list, which analyzed economic data from 500 U.S. cities. Analysts used seven metrics — population change, unemployment rate, change in the unemployment rate, GDP growth, business growth, housing growth and change in household income — to compile the rankings. Denton was in the top 30% for population growth, GDP growth, growth in the number of local businesses and low August 2021 unemployment.
DENTON, TX
The Conversation U.S.

Is COVID-19 here to stay? A team of biologists explains what it means for a virus to become endemic

Now that kids ages 5 to 11 are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination and the number of fully vaccinated people in the U.S. is rising, many people may be wondering what the endgame is for COVID-19. Early on in the pandemic, it wasn’t unreasonable to expect that SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) might just go away, since historically some pandemic viruses have simply disappeared. For instance, SARS-CoV, the coronavirus responsible for the first SARS pandemic in 2003, spread to 29 countries and regions, infecting more than 8,000 people from November 2002 to July 2003. But thanks to quick and effective public...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Slovaks expand restrictions, plan more amid record surge

PRAGUE (AP) — Slovakia on Monday expanded strict coronavirus restrictions including hotel, bar and restaurant closures to almost a half of the country amid a record surge of infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

EU drug agency looking at data on Merck's COVID-19 pill

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union's medicines agency on Monday began reviewing Merck's COVID-19 treatment pill so that it can swiftly advise national drug authorities in the 27-nation bloc that want to begin using it before it gets official approval.
INDUSTRY
Times Daily

Local architectural firm wins award for port authority building

Lambert Ezell Durham Architecture was recently honored by the American Institute of Architects for the design of the new Florence-Lauderdale County Port Authority office complex.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL

