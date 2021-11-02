Census analysis finds undercount but not as bad as predicted

Denton is among the top 40 cities across the country making gains following the economic slump brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis by SmartAsset. Denton was ranked number 36 on the list, which analyzed economic data from 500 U.S. cities. Analysts used seven metrics — population change, unemployment rate, change in the unemployment rate, GDP growth, business growth, housing growth and change in household income — to compile the rankings. Denton was in the top 30% for population growth, GDP growth, growth in the number of local businesses and low August 2021 unemployment.
