Election Day in New Jersey & Pennsylvania | What you need to know

Voters in New Jersey and Pennsylvania will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots for a number of state and local races.

NEW JERSEY:

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If mailing vote-by-mail ballots, they must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m. Tuesday and be received by your county's Board of Elections on or before November 8. Vote-by-mail ballots can also be placed in a secure ballot drop box or delivered in person to your county's Board of Elections Office by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is vying for reelection, running against Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, a former state assemblyman.

If successful, Murphy would be the first Democrat reelected as the state's governor in more than 40 years.

FULL DEBATE: Phil Murphy, Jack Ciattarelli face off in first New Jersey gubernatorial debate.

New Jersey voters will consider several ballot questions including whether to amend the state's constitution to allow betting on college teams from New Jersey and for any college sports taking place in the state.

As of now, people who want to make those wagers need to drive to Pennsylvania, Delaware or elsewhere.

PENNSYLVANIA

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voted mail-in or absentee ballots must be received, either by mail or in-person, by your county election office by 8 p.m. Tuesday - postmarks are not enough.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Montgomery County Board of Elections announced it will extend operating hours at two polling locations, affecting four precincts, due to equipment being delivered to the wrong polling places. Once discovered, the equipment was transferred to the correct locations; however, this caused a delay in opening.

The locations at Gotwals Elementary School and Cole Manor Elementary School in Norristown will stay open until 9 p.m. tonight to accommodate voters due to the delay. All other polling locations in Montgomery County will close at 8 p.m.

Pennsylvania voters are set to fill four open seats on statewide courts with candidates who could eventually help settle major cases on issues from abortion to elections.

The marquee contest in Tuesday's election is for an open seat on Pennsylvania's highest court. The state Supreme Court race is between Maria McLaughlin, a Democrat, and Kevin Brobson, a Republican.

Superior Court has a single opening being decided by Tuesday's election, while Commonwealth Court has two openings.

In Philadelphia, the race for District Attorney pits Republican challenger Chuck Peruto, a longtime criminal defense attorney, against incumbent Democrat Larry Krasner, seeking his second term.

Question one on the ballot for voters in Philadelphia is about marijuana.

It asks voters if the city's home rule charter should be amended to call upon the Pennsylvania General Assembly and the governor to "pass legislation that would decriminalize, regulate, and tax the use and sale to adults, aged 21 years or older, of cannabis for non-medical purposes."

If passed, the measure will not change any of the state's marijuana laws, it would just let Harrisburg know how Philadelphians feel about the issue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.