Environment

Tonight's Forecast: Isolated lake effect and chilly

By Anthony Domol
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Skies are to be partly to occasionally mostly cloudy tonight along with the possibility of isolated lake effect rain/snow showers. The coldest air and best chance for snowflakes is tonight and through Wednesday morning. While a few lake effect sprinkles or flurries are still possible Thursday, most of West Michigan will remain dry. Your Friday forecast looks improved, with a mix of sun and clouds and a bit milder temperatures. Sunshine continues into the weekend, with readings rebounding into the lower 50s Saturday and the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Sunday. It stays mild and above normal into early next week.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with some light lake effect rain and snow showers possible. Lows around 30. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW / WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of a few lake effect showers with a few snowflakes possibly mixing in. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY : Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few lingering light rain/snow showers. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY : Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

