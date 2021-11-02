CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tata Motors: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 6 days ago

MUMBAI, India (AP) _ Tata Motors Ltd. (TTM) on Monday reported a loss of...

www.middletownpress.com

Middletown Press

National Western Life: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ National Western Life Insurance Co. (NWLI) on Monday reported earnings of $38.7 million in its third quarter. The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $11.27 per share. The insurance provider posted revenue of $154.9 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Purple Innovation stock sinks after double downgrade at BofA a day before earnings

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. tumbled to a 14-month low before paring some losses, after BofA Securities analyst swung to bearish from bullish on the mattress maker a day before earnings, citing "weak" online trends and a new "big" competitive threat. The stock fell as much as 7.9% to an intraday low of $17.95, the lowest price seen since Sept. 8, 2020, before bouncing to be down just 2.1% in morning trading. BofA analyst Chris Nagle double downgraded the stock to sell from buy, more than halved his stock price target to $16 from $36. "Our more cautious view...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

New Relic shares hurdle 14% on sales, earnings beat

Shares of New Relic Inc. initially jumped 14% in extended trading Monday after the maker of cloud-based software reported fiscal second-quarter results that topped Street estimates and raised guidance for fiscal 2022. New Relic reported a net loss of $48.1 million, or 84 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $47.9 million, or 79 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Relic lost $6.4 million, or 10 cents a share. Revenue jumped 18% to $195.7 million from $166.1 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net loss of 13 cents a share on revenue of $182.2 million. New Relic's stock is up 39% so far in 2021, while the broader S&P 500 index has gained 25% this year.
STOCKS
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
India
Mumbai
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.32% higher to $288.80 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $6.28 short of its 52-week high ($295.08), which the company achieved on May 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 0.74% to $338.62 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.07% to 15,982.36 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $45.71 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why MasTec Shares Shot 6% Higher on Monday

The U.S. House of Representatives was the body directly responsible for infrastructure specialist MasTec's (NYSE:MTZ) more than 6% share price pop on Monday. The House's long-anticipated passing of the infrastructure bill is an obvious plus for the company, and the bull case for the stock was supported by a pair of analyst price-target increases.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.28% higher to $336.99 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. Microsoft Corp. closed $1.80 below its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company reached on November 5th.
STOCKS
u.today

Crypto Whale Buys 20 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens for $1.13 Billion, while Petition to List Shiba on Robinhood Gets 500,000 Signatures

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
investing.com

Shiba Inu Traders Fear Major Price Reversal Amid Price Surge

Shiba Inu Traders Fear Major Price Reversal Amid Price Surge. SHIB continues to rock the crypto world. Traders fear that SHIB market decline might happen once again. Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to set the crypto world on fire with its huge market cap and bullish trading position. In detail, SHIB right now ranks along with the leading crypto assets in the top ten cryptocurrencies provided by CoinGecko. Indeed, this achievement by SHIB catches the attention of investors around the world.
STOCKS

