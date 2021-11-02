IS attack on Kabul hospital leaves 7 dead, 16 wounded

BOSTON (CBS) — A U.S. soldier from Boston was reportedly killed in a car crash near his military base in South Korea this week, along with his wife and his toddler. The news outlet Stars and Stripes reports that the soldier was Army Specialist Luis Taveras, 27, of Jamaica Plain. Taveras, his 30-year-old wife Lisbeth, and his 16-month-old son Luis all reportedly died after their car collided with a tow truck around 11 p.m. on Monday. The crash happened just outside Camp Humphreys, which is the largest U.S. base overseas. There was a fire after the crash, and the family was pronounced dead at the scene. Army Specialist Luis Taveras. (Photo Credit: US Army) The truck driver, who was a 27-year-old Korean man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Taveras served four years in the Army and arrived in South Korea in June. He was a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer with the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO