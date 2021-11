NORFOLK, Neb. – All the world’s a stage, at least it was for several weeks this fall for students in two programs in particular at Northeast Community College. Instructors in the building construction and theatre programs worked together to design and construct the set for the latest Northeast Community College/Norfolk Community Theatre (NCT) production of Noises Off. The show, which has been called, “the funniest farce ever written,” is a play within a play that features, to put it mildly, an interesting group of actors rehearsing the show, Nothing’s On.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 7 DAYS AGO