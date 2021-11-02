CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

'Misfire' takes a hard look at nepotism, fraud and corruption in the NRA

By Interviews
NPR
 6 days ago

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with NPR's Tim Mak about his book on the National Rifle Association: Misfire: Inside the Downfall of the NRA. The National Rifle Association is in a bit of trouble. The New York state attorney general sued to dissolve the organization that's at the center of the gun...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
wvxu.org

In 'Misfire,' NPR investigative reporter Tim Mak uncovers the NRA's downfall

The National Rifle Association has been a power player in national politics for decade, but it's roiled in controversies of its own making in recent years. NPR Washington Investigative Correspondent Tim Mak's four-year investigation of the NRA reveals the group's slow decline. He scours thousands of pages of never-before-publicized documents and cultivates dozens of confidential sources inside the NRA's orbit to uncover corruption in his new book "Misfire: Inside the Downfall of the NRA."
CINCINNATI, OH
York Dispatch Online

Misfired fraud bounty reveals GOP’s ‘big lie’

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is one of the many conservative office-holders pushing the fiction that voter fraud cost Donald Trump reelection. He doesn’t really believe this but, like many Republicans echoing this lie, his servility to the former president surpasses any sense of public service or decency. How can...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Lapierre
Person
Steve Inskeep
Person
Donald Trump
NJ.com

Ciattarelli and guns: A history of misfires | Editorial

When he was in the state Assembly, Jack Ciattarelli voted against banning 50 caliber weapons, those military-grade exterminators that can sever limbs and puncture armor. These are the weapons of choice for urban warfare, and a skilled sniper can use it to take down light armored vehicles, helicopters, or even a taxiing airplane -- from nearly a mile away.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nepotism#Corruption#Npr
KTSA

Hillary Clinton Should Get Ready For A Trip To The Slammer

I still think there’s time to fit Hillary into that orange jail jumpsuit. Now, before you get your “woke” knickers in a twist, consider what we know. Yesterday, the second arrest of a Clinton associate in the Russian Hoax and more Clinton buddies were named but NOT yet indicted by special counsel John Durham.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Seattle Times

Cheney’s consultants are given an ultimatum: Drop her, or be dropped

WASHINGTON — A prominent Washington lobbyist close to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, is warning Republican political consultants that they must choose between working for Rep. Liz Cheney or McCarthy, an ultimatum that marks the full rupture between the two House Republicans. Jeff Miller, the lobbyist and a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
mediaite.com

73 Percent of Biden Voters Want Pilot Who Said ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ to be ‘Punished’ — And 39 Percent Want Him Fired

According to a new poll, a whopping 73 percent of Biden voters want punishment meted out to the Southwest Airlines pilot who punctuated a flight with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon!”. For the uninitiated, the “Let’s go Brandon!” trend originated when some NASCAR fans at Talladega chanted “Fuck Joe Biden”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy