When Syfy brought back Battlestar Galactica in the 21st century, it needed a visual refresh. As charming as those classic ships might be, the new series demanded a more modern aesthetic. The team behind the series conceptually reimagined the Cylon Raiders that threatened the surviving human fleet. Instead of piloted ships, they became sentient artificial lifeforms like the other Cylons, setting a new tone for the series' space battles. But one, in particular, stood out from the other identical Cylon Raiders. Called Scar and appearing in the second season episode of the same name, this Cylon Raider proved difficult for Galactica's Viper pilots to defeat and the object of a rivalry between Starbuck and Kat. The new book Battlestar Galactica: Designing Spaceships from Hero Collector reveals what Scar meant for Battlestar Galactica behind-the-scenes.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO