CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'Tomahawk chop' under scrutiny as Atlanta Braves compete in World Series

By Deena Zaru
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3folji_0cjuv2WM00

The Atlanta Braves are one win away from potentially securing their fourth World Series title , but their name and a gesture used by fans have come under scrutiny from Native American advocates around the country.

The gesture is known as the "tomahawk chop" and has been used by fans of various teams -- from the high school level to the pros -- to cheer on teams with Native American names or mascots. The tomahawk is an axe that is native to the indigenous people of North America and at Braves games many fans hold up red foam tomahawks or wear Braves gear displaying the image.

Former President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were among the fans who did the chop at Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week that the Native American community in the Atlanta region "is wholly supportive of the Braves program, including the chop. For me, that's the end of the story."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GVYfe_0cjuv2WM00
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images - PHOTO: Adam Duvall of the Atlanta Braves hits a grand slam home run against Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Five of the World Series at Truist Park on Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta.
For Native Americans, the fight against mascots is much bigger than sports

But views on the gesture are varied and some Native American tribes in Georgia pushed back on Manfred's claim.

ABC News' request for comment to the MLB and the Atlanta Braves were not returned.

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), the country’s oldest and largest American Indian and Alaska Native tribal government organization, issued a response on Wednesday that disputes Manfred's statement.

"In our discussions with the Atlanta Braves, we have repeatedly and unequivocally made our position clear – Native people are not mascots, and degrading rituals like the ‘tomahawk chop’ that dehumanize and harm us have no place in American society," NCAI President Fawn Sharp said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32zD3r_0cjuv2WM00
Getty Images - PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump do "the chop" prior to Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta.

Heather Whiteman Runs Him, a law professor and director of the Tribal Justice Clinic at the University of Arizona in Tucson, told "Good Morning America" that using Native American imagery in sports dehumanizes the community and behavior like the tomahawk chop "indicates a fundamental misunderstanding of who Native Americans are."

'Not a moment too soon': Native American community welcomes Cleveland baseball team name change

"I think the team needs to condemn that behavior," Whiteman Runs Him said, "and to begin the process of educating and taking a lead in raising awareness about our actual identities, the actual complexities of our cultures, our present-day reality, as well as the many problems in our mutual history."

Although the Braves dropped Chief Noc-A-Homa as its mascot in 1985, the team's name originates from a term that is used to describe a Native American warrior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhpMN_0cjuv2WM00
Bob Levey/Getty Images - PHOTO: A fan holds a sign stating "the chop is racist" during the ninth inning in Game One of the World Series during the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston.

Sundance, a member of the Muskogee tribe, is the director of the Cleveland branch of the American Indian Movement -- one of the organizations that has been urging national and local teams with indigenous names and mascots to change their names for more than 50 years.

He told "Good Morning America" that appropriating Native American imagery in sports is "a way for the dominant culture to pretend that atrocities against native peoples did not happen."

"We are a marginalized and victimized population. And that appropriation is being done by the same culture that marginalized and victimized [us]," he added.

The Cleveland branch of the American Indian Movement was one of the groups that was instrumental in advocating for the name change of the Cleveland Indians -- now known as the Cleveland Guardians.

Following decades of backlash from the Native American community, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team announced in December 2020 that the franchise will change its name and revealed in July that the new name is now the Guardians.

Washington's NFL team changes name, for now, to 'Washington Football Team'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T7Rcl_0cjuv2WM00
Brynn Anderson/AP - PHOTO: Atlanta Braves fans perform the tomahawk chop cheer before Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta.

This came after Dan Snyder, owner of the Washington Redskins, said in July 2020 that the team would change its name to the Washington Football Team, after FedEx, which has naming rights to the stadium, requested a change.

Sundance previously told ABC News that the movement to remove Native American imagery from sports teams has been going on for decades but gained new momentum over the past year amid nationwide protests and an energized civil rights movement sparked by the police killing of George Floyd .

According to a FiveThirtyEight analysis , hundreds of schools across the country still use Native Americans as their team mascots.

"We would like to see [the Atlanta Braves] step up to the plate, change the team name, get rid of that logo and, I figure, the Tomahawk chop will chop will itself," Sundance said.

ABC News' Matthew Yahata contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
FanBuzz

Carlos Correa’s Wife is a Beauty Queen Who Won Miss Texas USA

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
audacy.com

4 potential landing spots for Max Scherzer in free agency

Seven years after signing a $210 million deal with the Washington Nationals in free agency -- which we ranked as one of the greatest deals in MLB history -- Max Scherzer is again a free agent. And even as he prepares for his age-37 season, Scherzer remains among the best...
MLB
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t be back next season after World Series defeat

These three members of the Houston Astros won’t return next season after losing the 2021 World Series. The Houston Astros made it to the World Series for the third time in five years after disposing of the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in the previous rounds of the postseason. But, they met their match against a red-hot, 88-win Atlanta Braves team.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fawn Sharp
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Donald Trump
papercitymag.com

Jose Altuve Enjoys a Quiet Moment With His Wife After Shutting Up the Mouthy White Sox — Inside a Sweet, Subdued Astros Celebration

CHICAGO — Jose Altuve does not need a champagne bath. Or a big clubhouse party Right now, the man who powers baseball’s most underrated modern dynasty just wants a hug from his wife, So that is what Altuve looks for when he gets back onto the field after a spirited, but brief and anything but over-the-top Astros clubhouse celebration.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#The Atlanta Braves#Major League Baseball#The Houston Astros#Native Americans#Ncai#Indian#Alaska Native
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker fires strong 12-word message ahead of Zack Greinke’s Game 4 start vs. Braves

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Kyle Schwarber Declines $11.5M Red Sox Contract Option for 2022 Season

Kyle Schwarber's time with the Boston Red Sox may be coming to an end. The slugger had a mutual option on his contract for the 2022 season that ESPN reported was worth $11.5 million with a $3 million buyout, but he declined his option on Thursday. However, he could still...
MLB
Yardbarker

Joc Pederson reportedly opts out of contract

According to ESPN, Joc Pederson has opted out of his contract and will become a free agent. Pederson had a mutual option for 2022, which would have paid him $10 million. Now, he will roll the dice and hit unrestricted free agency, hoping for a little more, and it’s not totally unexpected after his October heroics that propelled the Braves to their first World Series title since 1995. However, I thought there was a good chance both sides would decide to opt-in for one more ride.
MLB
chatsports.com

Kyle Schwarber: 'It'd Be Pretty Stupid' to Not Consider Signing New Red Sox Contract

Boston Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber is headed for free agency, but it seems that he doesn't plan on going anywhere. After being acquired from the Washington Nationals at this year's trade deadline, Schwarber said he's content in Boston and wouldn't mind staying put this offseason. "It'd be pretty stupid...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
NFL
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
FanSided

Disgraced ex-Astros exec getting silent MLB second chance is awful

In case the Houston Astros participating in yet another World Series wasn’t a solid enough reminder of their unfortunate staying power, perhaps the return of Brandon Taubman headlines will be enough to prove them unkillable?. You remember Taubman, right? You shouldn’t remember his career whatsoever, but he should serve as...
MLB
ABC News

ABC News

443K+
Followers
112K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy