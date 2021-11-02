CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

NBC's Steve Kornacki previews what to watch in Virginia's nail-biter governor race

By Peter Weber
 6 days ago
There are three special congressional elections on Tuesday — one Republican-leaning seat and one safe Democratic one in Ohio and a primary for a Democratic stronghold in Florida — plus some interesting mayoral races, ugly school board elections around the U.S., and a Minneapolis vote on whether to swap its current...

The Week

Red America is now dying from COVID-19 at a clearly higher rate than blue America

By the end of 2020, there was no discernible difference between the rate of people who died of COVID-19 from areas that voted for President Biden and those who voted for former President Donald Trump — but "then the vaccines arrived," and "they proved so powerful, and the partisan attitudes toward them so different, that a gap in COVID's death toll quickly emerged," David Leonhardt writes in Monday's New York Times. And now, "the gap in COVID's death toll between red and blue America has grown faster over the past month than at any previous point."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Week

The infrastructure bill will pour $15 billion into replacing lead pipes. Newark shows it can be done.

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Congress sent to President Biden's desk Friday night, with more than $550 billion in new spending, is a major investment in America's roads, bridges, airports, electric grid, broadband, and other physical upgrades. But the portion that will perhaps improve lives the most is the $55 billion in water infrastructure, including $15 billion to replace lead pipes. Lead in drinking water is tied to developmental delays in children and brain, kidney, and blood damage.
NEWARK, NJ
The Week

Where Democrats are losing voters, per Tuesday's results

According to an analysis of the situation by NBC News' Meet the Press, the most troubling takeaway from Democrats' less-than-ideal showing in Tuesday's off-year elections wasn't that perhaps former President Donald Trump is no longer as effective a foil as he was in 2020, or that the left lost independent voters in Virginia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's re-election was a historical rarity, but the narrow margin was not

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) appears to have won re-election to a second term on Tuesday, though the race was so close The Associated Press and other new organizations did not call it until about 24 hours after the polls closed. Murphy was trailing Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli until Wednesday morning, when returns from historically Democratic parts of New Jersey finally came in.
POLITICS
The Week

Democrats face the gathering storm

Imagine you didn't know anything about Joe Biden, Donald Trump, the COVID-19 pandemic, critical race theory, Democrats' stalled spending bill, or any of the other personalities or issues that have dominated political commentary over the last several months. How would you expect a new president and his party to fare in the early years of his administration?
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

Late night hosts debate why Democrats lost big on Tuesday, lean toward Terry McAuliffe's dancing

"Earlier today, President Biden returned to Washington, D.C., after a six-day trip to Europe — then he saw last night's election results and went right back to Europe," Jimmy Fallon joked on Wednesday's Tonight Show. "It was a tough night for Democrats, starting with their loss in the Virginia governor's race," and now "Republicans haven't been this excited since they realized that you can print fake vaccine cards off of Google Images."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

The trouble with polling

Polls are struggling to capture an accurate picture of the American voter. Why? Here's everything you need to know:. Yes. In three of the last four national election cycles — 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020 — polls significantly overestimated the performance of Democratic candidates. The polls' poor performance exposed the reality that polling companies face far more challenges today in getting a representative cross-section of people to respond. In an age of ubiquitous cellphones and caller ID, the Pew Research Center estimates that only 6 percent of the people polling firms call respond, down from nearly 50 percent in the 1970s and '80s. With many Americans abandoning landline phones, pollsters have been forced to call cellphones, but federal law forbids them from making automated calls to these phones, making polling more expensive. People who still do respond to polls are generally older, whiter, more educated, and more likely to be female than the voting public. Pollsters try to correct for that skew, but the industry nonetheless faced a major reckoning after the 2016 presidential election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

New Jersey Senate president loses to GOP truck driver in shock upset

New Jersey's state Senate president just lost re-election in a shock upset to a Republican challenger who spent less than $200 on his campaign. Edward Durr, a Raymour & Flanigan truck driver, defeated New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney (D) in the state's 3rd Legislative District, The Associated Press projected Thursday. It was a stunning defeat for Sweeney, who has served as New Jersey Senate president for more than a decade. Durr, the AP reports, spent just $153.31 on his campaign — and the Washington Free Beacon writes "nearly half" of this "went to Dunkin' Donuts." He has no experience holding elected office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Democrat Phil Murphy will hang on to New Jersey governor seat, Associated Press

The New Jersey governor race swung in Democrat Phil Murphy's direction on Wednesday evening, with The Associated Press projecting he will hang on to his seat. The incumbent had a nail-biter of a night, as the race was considered too close to call for hours, even though he was expected to more easily defeat Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. Both Murphy and Ciattarelli gave speeches on Tuesday night indicating their confidence that they would win, with Murphy noting the final results were taking "a little while longer than we had hoped."
POLITICS
The Week

Justice Department sues Texas over new voting restrictions

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit on Thursday over Texas' new voting restrictions, which were signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in September. The law bans 24-hour and drive-thru voting, expands access for partisan poll watchers, and imposes restrictions on absentee ballots, which the Justice Department alleges violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
TEXAS STATE
